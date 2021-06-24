checkAd

Marcus & Millichap Names Chief Operating Officers for Western and Eastern Divisions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 01:10  |  43   |   |   

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced that Richard Matricaria and J.D. Parker have been promoted to COO Western Division and COO Eastern Division, respectively. In April 2019, they were named executive vice presidents of the operating company, responsible for overseeing the company’s division managers and specialty directors as part of the leadership succession plan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005965/en/

Richard Matricaria, COO Western Division, Marcus & Millichap (Photo: Business Wire)

Richard Matricaria, COO Western Division, Marcus & Millichap (Photo: Business Wire)

“The vision behind this dual leadership structure is to execute the company’s growth plan more efficiently with expanded leadership bandwidth and the complementary skills of two highly talented executives,” said Hessam Nadji, president and CEO. “This has manifested in successfully driving strategic initiatives such as the expansion of our financing division, Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation, executing our acquisition plan and bringing new talent to the platform. At the same time, J.D. and Richard have brought direct field input and effectively partnered with our corporate services executives in the advancement of our brokerage support systems, technology, training, and marketing,” Nadji added.

Parker joined the firm in 2004 as a multifamily agent in the Manhattan office and transitioned to management in 2006. In 2007, he opened the company’s Brooklyn office and soon after took over responsibility for the New York regional offices, leading Manhattan to become the firm’s largest operation. He was appointed Division Manager for the Northeast in 2016 and has been instrumental in driving Marcus & Millichap’s expansion in Canada.

Matricaria joined the company in 2000 and was a successful retail broker for several years before moving to management. He built highly successful offices in Orlando and Tampa, the latter of which became a top performing office nationally. In 2016 he moved to Chicago to oversee the Midwest division, which grew by 30% under his supervision. He relocated to company headquarters in Calabasas in 2019 as part of his expanded responsibilities.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading commercial real estate firm specializing in sales, financing, research, and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry’s most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Marcus & Millichap Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Names Chief Operating Officers for Western and Eastern Divisions Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced that Richard Matricaria and J.D. Parker have been promoted to COO Western Division …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cleveland-Cliffs Awarded by General Motors GM’s Supplier of the Year for Fourth Straight Year
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Kite Joint Venture - Fosun Kite - Gains the First CAR T-cell Therapy Approval in China
Second Sight Medical Products Announces Pricing of Public Offering
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Sproutly Announces Filing of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
Wolverine Worldwide Announces Next Steps in Planned CEO Succession
Prime Day Delivered the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels