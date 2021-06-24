checkAd

Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) Renews Licenses of Certara’s Biosimulation Software for Evaluating Regulatory Submissions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 01:00  |  31   |   |   

The PMDA enters 8th consecutive year of using Certara’s biosimulation software

PRINCETON, N.J., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) has renewed its licenses of Certara’s Simcyp and Phoenix biosimulation software. The PMDA has been using Certara’s biosimulation software since 2014.

The Simcyp Physiologically-Based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) Simulator is used in drug development to determine first-in-human dose, design more efficient and effective clinical studies, and predict drug-drug interactions using virtual populations. The Phoenix Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) Platform is used for pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and toxicokinetic modeling and simulation to help drug developers save time by streamlining data management.

“The continued growth in modeling and simulation approaches for new drug applications in Japan is helping to support the development of medicines for difficult-to-treat diseases and for much needed areas, including pediatrics,” said Certara’s CEO William Feehery, Ph.D. “Regulatory guidance and support are critical to expand new use cases for biosimulation to ultimately bring safe and efficacious therapies to patients.”

Taking into account the increase in the use of exposure-response and PBPK analyses, two guidelines were issued by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare for the use of modeling and simulation in 2020: “Guideline for Drug Exposure‐Response Analysis” and “Guidelines for Analysis Reports Involving Physiologically based Pharmacokinetic Models.”

According to a report presented in March 2021 at the PMDA Public Workshop of ‘Role of Model Informed Drug Development’, an increasing number of drug approval applications have used modeling and simulation to optimize dosing regimens and establish precautions in new drug application documents submitted to the PMDA. Certara works with more than 130 biopharmaceutical companies and research institutions in Japan, including all of the top 10 Japanese biopharmaceutical companies by R&D spend.

For more information on Certara’s software platforms, please visit https://www.certara.com/software/.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

Investor Relations Contact:

David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
ir@certara.com

Media Contact:

Ariane Lovell
Finn Partners
ariane.lovell@finnpartners.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) Renews Licenses of Certara’s Biosimulation Software for Evaluating Regulatory Submissions The PMDA enters 8th consecutive year of using Certara’s biosimulation softwarePRINCETON, N.J., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Certara, a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Xebec Commissions Gas-as-a-Service On-site Hydrogen Generation System for Turkey's First Lubricant ...
Santhera’s Phase-4-Studie LEROS mit Raxone bei Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie erreicht ...
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Investing in Canada’s next generation of leaders and changemakers: Rogers awards 26 Ted Rogers Scholarships to the Class of 2021 in Quebec
PyroGenesis Announces Voting Results from 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Yara further strengthens transformation focus
"Topaze": a new computer at the CCRT co-designed by Atos and the CEA to meet the challenges of ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Offering of Preferred Stock
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus