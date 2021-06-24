checkAd

Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
Final Aim, Inc. used 3D printing to develop a solution that tackles Singapore's delivery issues.

UTRECHT, Netherlands, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimaker, the global leader in professional 3D printing, today announced that Final Aim, Inc., a hands-on technology firm in Japan utilized the Ultimaker S3 to rapidly design the first autonomous delivery robot in use for Singapore. Final Aim, Inc. collaborated with the robotics start-up OTSAW Digital PTE LTD to develop the robot Camello to tackle inefficiency issues that Singapore faces in the last mile of the logistics chain. Brulé, official sales partner of Ultimaker in Japan, served as a trusted knowledge and support partner for the teams to make this happen.

Yasu from Final Aim Inc next to the Ultimaker S3

In collaboration with large industrial businesses such as NTUC FairPrice and DHL, the robot is currently in service for parcel and grocery delivery. Camello is user friendly, featuring an ergonomic cargo space and sleek design – optimal for Singapore's urban environment. Yasuhide "Yasu" Yokoi, cofounder of design and technology firm Final Aim, Inc.: "3D printing enabled us to bring our numerous ideas to life. The Ultimaker S3 is very easy to handle which gave me extra time to work on new designs while printing. Compared to other common prototyping methods, we found 3D printing to be much more efficient for prototyping".

For the Camello to be a success, its design had to be intuitive and accessible at first glance. 3D printing enabled stakeholders to see and touch a physical product, deepening their understanding of the Camello's concept and design – while streamlining and speeding up the decision-making process.

William Lee, Channel Director at Ultimaker: "It has been truly magical to witness the teamwork between Final Aim Inc, OTSAW and our partner Brulé to bring this robot to life. This solution contributes to an improved logistic ecosystem for smooth and efficient delivery to customers, while increasing profit margins for those businesses that use it. I am proud that our Ultimaker S3 contributed to the realization of this ambitious project."

Ultimaker  

Established in 2011, Ultimaker is on a mission to accelerate the world's transformation to flexible, empowering and sustainable solutions. 380 employees deliver a platform that enables customers to take full advantage of the unique Ultimaker Ecosystem that offers the largest diversity of 3D printing products and services in the industry. Ultimaker provides a seamless integration of hardware, software and materials that simply works. 

