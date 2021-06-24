Globex Mining Enterprises Announces Results of Annual Meeting

At the meeting, the following individuals were re-elected as directors of Globex on a vote by ballot, with the following results:

ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, L&S Exchange, TTM Zone, Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the USA) is pleased to announce that all five nominees listed in its 2021 management information circular were re-elected as directors at Globex’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held today in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec.

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Jack Stoch 16,792,974 16,785 Dianne Stoch 15,038,863 1,770,896 Ian Atkinson 12,281,473 4,528,286 Chris Bryan 15,052,174 1,757,585 Johannes H. C. van Hoof 15,024,973 1,784,786

Director biographies are available in the Management section of Globex’s website at www.globexmining.com.

At the meeting, Globex’s shareholders also appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Globex’s auditor.

In addition, Globex’s shareholders adopted a resolution in the form annexed as Schedule A to the 2021 management information circular approving an extension of five years to the term of stock options held by four insiders of the Corporation on a vote by ballot, excluding for purposes of the vote shares held by the four insiders and their respective associates and affiliates, as follows:

Votes For Votes Against

Number % Number % 8,349,697 78.6 2,272,970 21.4

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex.