Globex Mining Enterprises Announces Results of Annual Meeting
ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich,
Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, L&S Exchange, TTM Zone, Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the USA) is pleased to announce that
all five nominees listed in its 2021 management information circular were re-elected as directors at Globex’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held today in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec.
At the meeting, the following individuals were re-elected as directors of Globex on a vote by ballot, with the following results:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Jack Stoch
|16,792,974
|16,785
|Dianne Stoch
|15,038,863
|1,770,896
|Ian Atkinson
|12,281,473
|4,528,286
|Chris Bryan
|15,052,174
|1,757,585
|Johannes H. C. van Hoof
|15,024,973
|1,784,786
Director biographies are available in the Management section of Globex’s website at www.globexmining.com.
At the meeting, Globex’s shareholders also appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Globex’s auditor.
In addition, Globex’s shareholders adopted a resolution in the form annexed as Schedule A to the 2021 management information circular approving an extension of five years to the term of stock options held by four insiders of the Corporation on a vote by ballot, excluding for purposes of the vote shares held by the four insiders and their respective associates and affiliates, as follows:
|Votes For
|
Votes Against
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|8,349,697
|78.6
|2,272,970
|21.4
This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex.
|We Seek Safe Harbour.
|Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b)
|
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
|For further information, contact:
|
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
|
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com
