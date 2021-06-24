checkAd

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces June Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 02:00  |  17   |   |   

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faircourt Asset Management Inc., as Manager of the Faircourt Funds (NEO:FGX), (NEO:FCS.UN), is pleased to announce the monthly distributions payable on the Shares and Trust Units of the below listed Funds.

Faircourt Funds Trading
Symbol 		Distribution Amount
(per share/unit) 		Ex-Dividend
Date 		Record
Date 		Payable
Date
Faircourt Gold Income Corp. FGX $0.024 June 29, 2021 June 30, 2021 July 15, 2021
Faircourt Split Trust FCS.UN $0.06 June 29, 2021 June 30, 2021 July 8, 2021

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. is the Investment Advisor for Faircourt Gold Income Corp. and Faircourt Split Trust.

This press release is not for distribution in the United States or over United States wire services.

For further information on the Faircourt Funds, please visit www.faircourtassetmgt.com or please contact 1-800-831-0304.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell Units of the Trust on the NEO Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the Units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying Units of the Trust and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces June Distributions TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Faircourt Asset Management Inc., as Manager of the Faircourt Funds (NEO:FGX), (NEO:FCS.UN), is pleased to announce the monthly distributions payable on the Shares and Trust Units of the below listed Funds. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Xebec Commissions Gas-as-a-Service On-site Hydrogen Generation System for Turkey's First Lubricant ...
Santhera’s Phase-4-Studie LEROS mit Raxone bei Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie erreicht ...
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Investing in Canada’s next generation of leaders and changemakers: Rogers awards 26 Ted Rogers Scholarships to the Class of 2021 in Quebec
PyroGenesis Announces Voting Results from 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Yara further strengthens transformation focus
"Topaze": a new computer at the CCRT co-designed by Atos and the CEA to meet the challenges of ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus