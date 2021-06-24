Victoria Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting
TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held today
in Toronto, Ontario. Shareholders voted in favour of all items proposed by the board of directors and management.
The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 11, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting. In addition, Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. The results are as follows:
Total Eligible Votes: 62,398,706, Total Voted: 39,795,732 Total Voted %: 63.78%
|Nominees
|For
|For %
|
Against/
Withheld
|
Against/
Withheld%
|Number of Directors
|36,358,409
|99.70%
|110,594
|0.30%
|T. Sean Harvey
|31,603,558
|86.66%
|4,865,378
|13.34%
|John McConnell
|34,638,631
|94.98%
|1,830,372
|5.02%
|Christopher Hill
|36,259,261
|99.42%
|209,742
|0.58%
|Michael McInnis
|32,648,772
|89.52%
|3,820,164
|10.48%
|Letha MacLachlan
|36,199,690
|99.26%
|269,313
|0.74%
|Stephen Scott
|32,572,730
|89.32%
|3,896,273
|10.68%
|Joseph Ovsenek
|36,273,864
|99.47%
|195,072
|0.53%
|Appointment of Auditors
|39,677,420
|99.71%
|116,338
|0.29%
“Mr. Sean Roosen did not stand for re-election as a director at today’s Meeting. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sean for his guidance and support over the critical transition years from developer to producer. We wish him well in all future endeavours.” said John McConnell, President & CEO.
