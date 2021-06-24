checkAd

Victoria Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 02:19  |  24   |   |   

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held today in Toronto, Ontario. Shareholders voted in favour of all items proposed by the board of directors and management.

The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 11, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting. In addition, Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. The results are as follows:

Total Eligible Votes: 62,398,706, Total Voted: 39,795,732 Total Voted %: 63.78%

Nominees For For % Against/
Withheld
 Against/
Withheld%
         
Number of Directors 36,358,409 99.70% 110,594 0.30%
T. Sean Harvey 31,603,558 86.66% 4,865,378 13.34%
John McConnell 34,638,631 94.98% 1,830,372 5.02%
Christopher Hill 36,259,261 99.42% 209,742 0.58%
Michael McInnis 32,648,772 89.52% 3,820,164 10.48%
Letha MacLachlan 36,199,690 99.26% 269,313 0.74%
Stephen Scott 32,572,730 89.32% 3,896,273 10.68%
Joseph Ovsenek 36,273,864 99.47% 195,072 0.53%
Appointment of Auditors 39,677,420 99.71% 116,338 0.29%

“Mr. Sean Roosen did not stand for re-election as a director at today’s Meeting. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sean for his guidance and support over the critical transition years from developer to producer. We wish him well in all future endeavours.” said John McConnell, President & CEO.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Victoria Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held today in Toronto, Ontario. Shareholders voted in favour of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Xebec Commissions Gas-as-a-Service On-site Hydrogen Generation System for Turkey's First Lubricant ...
Santhera’s Phase-4-Studie LEROS mit Raxone bei Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie erreicht ...
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Investing in Canada’s next generation of leaders and changemakers: Rogers awards 26 Ted Rogers Scholarships to the Class of 2021 in Quebec
PyroGenesis Announces Voting Results from 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Yara further strengthens transformation focus
"Topaze": a new computer at the CCRT co-designed by Atos and the CEA to meet the challenges of ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus