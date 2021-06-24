Victoria Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held today in Toronto, Ontario. Shareholders voted in favour of all items proposed by the board of directors and management.



The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 11, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting. In addition, Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. The results are as follows: