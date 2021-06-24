OneSpaWorld Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) (“OneSpaWorld” or the “Company”), the preeminent global provider of health and wellness services and products on-board cruise ships and in premium destination resorts around the world, today announced that the previously announced underwritten secondary public offering of its common shares priced at a price to the public of $9.50 per share. The offering consists of 8,421,053 secondary common shares to be sold by Steiner Leisure Limited and certain affiliates of OneSpaWorld’s directors (collectively, the “Selling Shareholders”) and OneSpaWorld will not receive any proceeds from the offering. The offering is expected to close on June 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Steiner Leisure Limited has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,263,158 common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The public offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-239628), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 22, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202 (443-224-1988), or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com or from William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About OneSpaWorld

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld’s distinguished health and wellness centers offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 160 cruise ships and at 53 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the historically fast-growing international leisure market and has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests’ personal care experiences while vacationing for over 65 years.