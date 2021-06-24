checkAd

OPPO recolourises iconic tennis images to celebrate the return of Wimbledon

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
24.06.2021   

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Official smartphone partner, OPPO, held its "Courting
the Colour" media event and exhibition which brought new meaning to historic
moments in tennis using advantages of one billion colours

Today, Wimbledon's official smartphone partner, OPPO, celebrated the return of
tennis through the launch of their new campaign, Courting the Colour. Using
impeccable craftmanship and advanced technology, OPPO, in partnership with Getty
Images, reawakened the colour of old iconic photographs to retell the stories
behind each, bringing the most beautiful and poignant moments to life in a way
never seen before. Inspired by the belief that compassionate technology can help
inspire vivid emotions, the collection highlights powerful tennis stories that
still reverberate in our times today.

Unveiled at an intimate workshop in London, Kevin Cho, Managing Director of OPPO
UK, together with a special guest from The All England Lawn Tennis Club - Mick
Desmond, Commercial & Media Director, and other distinguished panelists
including tennis legend Greg Rusedski; the voice of tennis, Andrew Cotter; and
magazine publisher and fashion consultant, Caroline Issa shared excitement for
the return of the tournament. The panel unpacked themes within the collection,
covering profound, pivotal moments in tennis history regarding race, gender and
fashion. The workshop also exhibited the emotive collection, and a hands-on
experience with OPPO's flagship product of the year - Find X3 Pro.

Acknowledging the most iconic historic moments in tennis

Combined with OPPO's imaging advantages, each image underwent a tireless process
of restoration by experts at Getty Images. The Courting the Colour collection of
seven images features the first African American athletes to win Wimbledon,
Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe, bringing new life to their relentless resilience
in the face of the societal injustices of their time. While, images of Suzanne
Lenglen, Helen Jacobs and Fred Perry, famed for gracing the court in style,
showcase the cultural icons and how they fought for their identity and beliefs.
From changing fashion both on and off court, to shifting stereotypical
depictions of female athletes, this trio blazed a trail well before their time.

Just as tennis legend Greg Rusedski said : "The return of tennis is to be
celebrated, and what better way than to explore the iconic moments that have
made the sport what it is today. The craftsmanship of the Courting the Colour
collection made the images, some 80+ years' old, seem like they were taken just
yesterday, portraying them through an unseen lens and reigniting important
conversations."

Gregor Almassy, Overseas CMO for OPPO commented: "As a partner of Wimbledon for
