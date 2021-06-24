OPPO recolourises iconic tennis images to celebrate the return of Wimbledon

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Official smartphone partner, OPPO, held its "Courting

the Colour" media event and exhibition which brought new meaning to historic

moments in tennis using advantages of one billion colours



Today, Wimbledon's official smartphone partner, OPPO, celebrated the return of

tennis through the launch of their new campaign, Courting the Colour. Using

impeccable craftmanship and advanced technology, OPPO, in partnership with Getty

Images, reawakened the colour of old iconic photographs to retell the stories

behind each, bringing the most beautiful and poignant moments to life in a way

never seen before. Inspired by the belief that compassionate technology can help

inspire vivid emotions, the collection highlights powerful tennis stories that

still reverberate in our times today.





Unveiled at an intimate workshop in London, Kevin Cho, Managing Director of OPPOUK, together with a special guest from The All England Lawn Tennis Club - MickDesmond, Commercial & Media Director, and other distinguished panelistsincluding tennis legend Greg Rusedski; the voice of tennis, Andrew Cotter; andmagazine publisher and fashion consultant, Caroline Issa shared excitement forthe return of the tournament. The panel unpacked themes within the collection,covering profound, pivotal moments in tennis history regarding race, gender andfashion. The workshop also exhibited the emotive collection, and a hands-onexperience with OPPO's flagship product of the year - Find X3 Pro.Acknowledging the most iconic historic moments in tennisCombined with OPPO's imaging advantages, each image underwent a tireless processof restoration by experts at Getty Images. The Courting the Colour collection ofseven images features the first African American athletes to win Wimbledon,Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe, bringing new life to their relentless resiliencein the face of the societal injustices of their time. While, images of SuzanneLenglen, Helen Jacobs and Fred Perry, famed for gracing the court in style,showcase the cultural icons and how they fought for their identity and beliefs.From changing fashion both on and off court, to shifting stereotypicaldepictions of female athletes, this trio blazed a trail well before their time.Just as tennis legend Greg Rusedski said : "The return of tennis is to becelebrated, and what better way than to explore the iconic moments that havemade the sport what it is today. The craftsmanship of the Courting the Colourcollection made the images, some 80+ years' old, seem like they were taken justyesterday, portraying them through an unseen lens and reigniting importantconversations."Gregor Almassy, Overseas CMO for OPPO commented: "As a partner of Wimbledon for