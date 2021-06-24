checkAd

Findit Features Members Global WholeHealth Partners, ClassWorx and OTC Tip Reporter Who Utilize Findit Marketing Campaigns To Improve Online Exposure

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Global WholeHealth Partners (OTC PINK:GWHP), ClassWorx™ (OTC PINK:CHNO) and OTC Tip Reporter.

In today's release, Findit® will be highlighting three featured members that utilize Findit® marketing campaigns. Each of these members on Findit® has a recurring monthly marketing campaign with Findit that helps improve their overall web presence through search and social media. Findit® offers a full suite of marketing services to each of these clients, from content creation to social sharing to video production and more to heighten their overall online presence, aiding them in reaching the audience that is looking for them throughout the web.

Our first featured member is Global WholeHealth Partners. Global WholeHealth Partners is the leading provider of medical grade PPE supplies including thermometers, gloves and masks as well as rapid COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits. Thanks to their partnerships with key players in the industry, they are able to source these in demand products in large quantities. GWHP has made available for wholesale purchase their rapid COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits and PPE supplies at competitive price points. As two major vaccines are making their way to millions of Americans and people worldwide, GWHP Corp stands committed to sourcing and supplying these in demand products at competitive price points. Findit® provides Global Wholehealth Partners with content creation through Findit. The content created provides visitors with an insight into the full range of products Global Wholehealth Partners provides to businesses, sales reps and consumers. Get in touch with Global WholeHealth Partners today by calling 877-568-4947.

Follow Global WholeHealth Partners on Findit

Foto: Accesswire

findit.com/covid-19-diagnostic-tests
findit.com/ppe-mask-gloves-thermometers

Our second featured member, ClassWorx™, is the leading virtual instructor directory that helps connect instructors with students using existing video conferencing software. ClassWorx caters to a wide range of professors, instructors and coaches. Any instructor of nearly any skill can use ClassWorx to reach the students looking to learn these new skills or activities. Providers of personal instruction services can include: yoga, pilates, 'spin' classes, music and art lessons, athletic coaching, cooking lessons, educational classes such as learning a new language and more. These types of classes traditionally were done in person at physical locations, but as more and more people turn to remote learning from the home or office, Classworx™ helps connect instructors with students worldwide. Visit ClassWorx today to sign up as an instructor and post your schedule and connect with attendees. Offer your skills or lessons to attendees worldwide and share your passion with those interested.

