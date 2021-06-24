checkAd

AFC Gamma, Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 04:08  |  60   |   |   

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (“AFC Gamma”) (Nasdaq: AFCG), a commercial real estate finance company that provides loans to operators in the cannabis industry, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $20.50 per share. AFC Gamma has granted the underwriters of the Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 412,500 shares of common stock.

AFC Gamma anticipates total gross proceeds of approximately $56.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. AFC Gamma intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund loans related to unfunded commitments to its existing borrowers, to originate and participate in commercial loans to companies operating in the cannabis industry that are consistent with its investment strategy, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on or about June 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jefferies, Cowen, and JMP Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

A registration statement (as amended, the “Registration Statement”) relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on June 23, 2021. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained by using EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, telephone: 1-877-821-7388 or e-mail: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, or by telephone at 833-297-2926; and/or JMP Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 600 Montgomery Street, Suite 1100, San Francisco, California 94111, by email at syndicate@jmpsecurities.com, or by telephone at 415-835-8985.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AFC Gamma, Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AFC Gamma, Inc. (“AFC Gamma”) (Nasdaq: AFCG), a commercial real estate finance company that provides loans to operators in the cannabis industry, today announced the pricing of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Xebec Commissions Gas-as-a-Service On-site Hydrogen Generation System for Turkey's First Lubricant ...
Santhera’s Phase-4-Studie LEROS mit Raxone bei Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie erreicht ...
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Investing in Canada’s next generation of leaders and changemakers: Rogers awards 26 Ted Rogers Scholarships to the Class of 2021 in Quebec
Yara further strengthens transformation focus
"Topaze": a new computer at the CCRT co-designed by Atos and the CEA to meet the challenges of ...
IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Closing of its Non-Brokered Private Placement
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus