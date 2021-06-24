AFC Gamma, Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (“AFC Gamma”) (Nasdaq: AFCG), a commercial real estate finance company that provides loans to operators in the cannabis industry, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $20.50 per share. AFC Gamma has granted the underwriters of the Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 412,500 shares of common stock.



AFC Gamma anticipates total gross proceeds of approximately $56.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. AFC Gamma intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund loans related to unfunded commitments to its existing borrowers, to originate and participate in commercial loans to companies operating in the cannabis industry that are consistent with its investment strategy, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on or about June 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jefferies, Cowen, and JMP Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

A registration statement (as amended, the “Registration Statement”) relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on June 23, 2021. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained by using EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, telephone: 1-877-821-7388 or e-mail: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, or by telephone at 833-297-2926; and/or JMP Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 600 Montgomery Street, Suite 1100, San Francisco, California 94111, by email at syndicate@jmpsecurities.com, or by telephone at 415-835-8985.