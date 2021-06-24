checkAd

GLG Life Tech Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / GLG Life Tech Corporation (TSX:GLG)(OTC PINK:GLGLF) ("GLG" or the "Company"), a global and agricultural leader in the natural zero-calorie sweetener industry, committed to the sustainable development of

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / GLG Life Tech Corporation (TSX:GLG)(OTC PINK:GLGLF) ("GLG" or the "Company"), a global and agricultural leader in the natural zero-calorie sweetener industry, committed to the sustainable development of high-quality zero-calorie natural sweeteners, is pleased to announce, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on June 23, 2021. The director nominees, as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2021, were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting. According to proxies and ballots received, the results are as follows:

 

Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

Dr. Luke Zhang

20,393,796

99.98%

4,052

0.02%

Mr. Brian Palmieri

20,394,596

99.98%

3,252

0.02%

Dr. Hong Zhao Guang

20,396,223

99.99%

1,625

0.01%

Madame Sophia Leung

20,396,223

99.99%

1,625

0.01%

Mr. Simon Springett

20,394,596

99.98%

3,252

0.02%

Madame Liu Yingchun

20,396,223

Wertpapier




