Sustainability report 2020: New and more sustainable solutions for customers

Bucher Industries publishes its sustainability report 2020. The company reaffirms its sustainability strategy which consists of the four pillars 'Customers', 'Employees', 'Environment' and 'Compliance' and incorporates social, environmental and governance considerations. Bucher Industries uses the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards as the basis for its report on sustainability.

The year 2020 was a difficult one, and Bucher Industries' primary focus was to keep employees safe during the pandemic. Despite the challenges, the Group was able to continue launching new products to help customers be more productive, conduct their work safely, lower costs, and reduce their ecological footprint - the most powerful lever Bucher has to contribute to a sustainable future.

Product highlights in 2020

Examples shown in the sustainability report 2020 include Kuhn Group's 'AURA', an autonomous feed loading and mixing solution that allows livestock farmers to focus their time on higher value-added operational tasks. Bucher Municipal launched the 'Husky Le', a fully electric liquid brine sprayer which can be mounted on both conventional and electric vehicles and is specifically designed for the 'CityCat V20e' compact sweeper. Bucher Hydraulics developed 'HELAX', a decentralised linear drive solution composed of a hydraulic cylinder, which is controlled by an electric motor in combination with the AX pump. It permits continuous operation at the highest level of energy efficiency and therefore aroused interest among customers working on next-generation machines.

Bucher Emhart Glass continued with the development of its 'End to End' technology such as the closed-loop control 'GobRadar' which allows for more accurate gob weight control, thus reducing losses in the manufacturing process and thereby lowering the carbon footprint of each container. Bucher Landtechnik has entered into a strategic partnership to launch 'ARA', a tractor-mounted, high-precision sprayer that greatly reduces the use of herbicides in plane fields and row crops.