Silo Wellness Debuts Marley One, the First Global Functional and Psychedelic Mushroom Brand, in Collaboration with the Bob Marley Family

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Wellness Inc. (“Silo Wellness” or the “Company”) (CSE: SILO) (OTC: SILFF) (FRA: 3K70), a leading global psychedelics company, today announced the launch of Marley One, the first global functional and psychedelic mushroom consumer brand, in collaboration with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley. The initial product offering will include a range of functional mushroom tinctures with unique blends highlighting the brand’s connection to Jamaica, including species such as cordyceps, lion's mane, chaga, reishi and turkey tail that offer a range of unique health and wellness benefits, from immunity and gut health to cognitive function and sleep enhancement. The Company intends to launch a psychedelic mushroom product line under the Marley name later this year, to be followed by additional functional mushroom products including gummies, capsules and cosmetics.

In March, Silo Wellness announced a multi-year licensing agreement with the family of global reggae icon Bob Marley for the exclusive worldwide rights to brand, market and sell a distinct product line of functional and psychedelic mushrooms.

“Today is a significant milestone for our company as we introduce the world to Marley One, a portfolio of branded mushroom products with instant name recognition and global visibility honoring Bob Marley’s legacy and connection to nature and plant-based wellbeing,” said Silo Wellness CEO Douglas K. Gordon.  “We are building what will become the world’s first global functional and psychedelic mushroom brand, guided by our vision to help people achieve healthier, more fulfilling lives and become the best versions of themselves.”

“We know Bob would be proud of what we’re building with Silo Wellness and the Marley One brand,” said Rita Marley. “Our family has always revered the ancient history and transformative potential of nature’s gifts.” 

At launch, the Marley One product line includes:

  • One Mind: A coffee-flavored blend of lion’s mane and L-theanine designed to improve focus and cognitive function.
  • One Flow: A peppermint-flavored blend of cordyceps and ginseng designed to enhance physical endurance and mental function.
  • One Harmony: A mango-flavored blend of chaga and ginger designed to stimulate gut health and improve digestion.
  • One Body: A berry-flavored blend of turkey tail and astragalus designed to support immune health.
  • One Rest: A vanilla-flavored blend of reishi and GABA designed to help reduce tension and stress and improve quality of sleep.
