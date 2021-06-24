checkAd

FDA Accepts Application for Genentech’s Port Delivery System With Ranibizumab (PDS) for Treatment of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA), under Priority Review, for Port Delivery System with ranibizumab (PDS) for the treatment of wet, or neovascular, age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Wet AMD is a leading cause of blindness for people aged 60 and over and impacts approximately 1.1 million people in the United States. If approved, PDS would be a first-of-its-kind therapeutic approach, offering people living with wet AMD an alternative to frequent eye injections of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), the current standard of care. The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by Oct. 23, 2021.

“Anti-VEGF therapy brings significant benefit to people with wet AMD, but optimal results require frequent trips to the doctor’s office for eye injections. This burden leaves many people under-treated and susceptible to vision loss,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “If approved, PDS would transform wet AMD treatment by providing up to six months of uninterrupted therapy that could potentially improve vision outcomes compared to what is currently achieved in the clinic.”

PDS is a permanent refillable eye implant, approximately the size of a grain of rice, designed to continuously deliver a customized formulation of ranibizumab over a period of months, potentially reducing the treatment burden associated with frequent eye injections.

The BLA submission is based on positive results from the Phase III Archway study primary analysis, which showed that of those wet AMD patients being treated with PDS, more than 98% were able to go six months without needing additional treatment prior to the refill exchange. In addition, these patients achieved vision outcomes equivalent to patients receiving monthly ranibizumab eye injections. In the study, PDS was generally well-tolerated, with a favorable benefit-risk profile. The safety profile of PDS in the clinical trial setting is well understood and will continue to be closely monitored. If approved, PDS would be the first and only wet AMD therapy indicated to allow six months between treatments.

