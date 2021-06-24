Enento Group makes a strategic investment to add a unique Sales Intelligence service offering by acquiring a part of Goava Sales Intelligence AB with possibility to take majority
ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 24 JUNE 2021 AT 8.00 A.M. EEST
Enento Group makes a strategic investment to add a unique Sales Intelligence service offering by acquiring a part of Goava Sales Intelligence AB with possibility to take majority
Enento Group Plc has signed an agreement to acquire part of and become the largest shareholder of the Swedish sales intelligence services company Goava Sales Intelligence AB by subscribing to new preference shares in the company. Within the agreement, Enento in the first stage on 24 June 2021 acquires a 38,3 % (35,1 % fully diluted) shareholding in the company, and at the same time agrees to complete subsequent preference share subscriptions provided that the company fulfills certain preconditions laid out in the business plan, as well as acquires a purchase option to acquire all outstanding shares in the company after a mutually agreed business plan period ending in year 2024 and aiming at gaining a significant market position for the services in the Nordics. The subscription price of the preference shares is approximately SEK 38,4 million and will be paid in cash.
The transaction both strengthens Enento’s capabilities to accelerate its unstructured and refined data based new service development, as well as strengthens Enento’s position in the emerging and fast-growing Sales Intelligence domain. Companies in the Nordics and wider are heavily investing in CRM platforms, and Sales Intelligence service offering is a means to increase the return on those investments by highly adding value to the CRM data utilization by connecting companies’ internal data on its clients to external information to provide intelligence and insights to boost B2B sales and client interactions.
Goava Sales Intelligence AB, headquartered in Stockholm in Sweden, was founded in 2016 and currently employs 14 persons as well as contracts 15 external software developers. The company is led by its founders as well as management team with a considerable ownership stake in the company. Goava currently services more than 140 customers mainly in the Swedish market. Goava’s Sales Intelligence service offering aims to improve sales effectiveness by giving B2B sales representatives more time to focus on selling to the right companies. Goava’s services connect the client’s own intelligence on its customer base from its CRM to the open and public data as well as structured official data on every company in the market to create advanced analytics driven lead recommendations and segment insights.
0 Kommentare