checkAd

Enento Group makes a strategic investment to add a unique Sales Intelligence service offering by acquiring a part of Goava Sales Intelligence AB with possibility to take majority

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 07:00  |  52   |   |   

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 24 JUNE 2021 AT 8.00 A.M. EEST

Enento Group makes a strategic investment to add a unique Sales Intelligence service offering by acquiring a part of Goava Sales Intelligence AB with possibility to take majority

Enento Group Plc has signed an agreement to acquire part of and become the largest shareholder of the Swedish sales intelligence services company Goava Sales Intelligence AB by subscribing to new preference shares in the company. Within the agreement, Enento in the first stage on 24 June 2021 acquires a 38,3 % (35,1 % fully diluted) shareholding in the company, and at the same time agrees to complete subsequent preference share subscriptions provided that the company fulfills certain preconditions laid out in the business plan, as well as acquires a purchase option to acquire all outstanding shares in the company after a mutually agreed business plan period ending in year 2024 and aiming at gaining a significant market position for the services in the Nordics. The subscription price of the preference shares is approximately SEK 38,4 million and will be paid in cash.

The transaction both strengthens Enento’s capabilities to accelerate its unstructured and refined data based new service development, as well as strengthens Enento’s position in the emerging and fast-growing Sales Intelligence domain. Companies in the Nordics and wider are heavily investing in CRM platforms, and Sales Intelligence service offering is a means to increase the return on those investments by highly adding value to the CRM data utilization by connecting companies’ internal data on its clients to external information to provide intelligence and insights to boost B2B sales and client interactions.

Goava Sales Intelligence AB, headquartered in Stockholm in Sweden, was founded in 2016 and currently employs 14 persons as well as contracts 15 external software developers. The company is led by its founders as well as management team with a considerable ownership stake in the company. Goava currently services more than 140 customers mainly in the Swedish market. Goava’s Sales Intelligence service offering aims to improve sales effectiveness by giving B2B sales representatives more time to focus on selling to the right companies. Goava’s services connect the client’s own intelligence on its customer base from its CRM to the open and public data as well as structured official data on every company in the market to create advanced analytics driven lead recommendations and segment insights.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enento Group makes a strategic investment to add a unique Sales Intelligence service offering by acquiring a part of Goava Sales Intelligence AB with possibility to take majority ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 24 JUNE 2021 AT 8.00 A.M. EEST Enento Group makes a strategic investment to add a unique Sales Intelligence service offering by acquiring a part of Goava Sales Intelligence AB with possibility to take …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Xebec Commissions Gas-as-a-Service On-site Hydrogen Generation System for Turkey's First Lubricant ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Investing in Canada’s next generation of leaders and changemakers: Rogers awards 26 Ted Rogers Scholarships to the Class of 2021 in Quebec
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
"Topaze": a new computer at the CCRT co-designed by Atos and the CEA to meet the challenges of ...
IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Closing of its Non-Brokered Private Placement
Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus