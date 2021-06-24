ObsEva To Present Data on Two Clinical Development Programs at ESHRE Virtual 37th Annual Meeting
- Data from Phase 3 study of Yselty (linzagolix) for the treatment of uterine fibroids to be discussed in an oral presentation; Top-line data from pilot study of Yselty for the treatment of severe adenomyosis to be presented in an ePoster -
-Data from IMPLANT 1 Phase 2 study of nolasiban for uterine contractility of IVF patients prior to embryo transfer to be presented in an ePoster -
GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON – June 24, 2021 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced the presentation of data from two of its clinical development programs at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) Virtual 37th Annual Meeting, being held June 26 - July 1, 2021.
Details of the presentations for the Yselty program are as follows:
Title: Long-Term Secondary Efficacy of Linzagolix for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) Due to Uterine Fibroids (UF): 52-Week Results from Two Placebo-Controlled, Randomized, Phase
3 Trials
Format: Oral presentation followed by a Q&A session
Presenter: Hugh Taylor, M.D., Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, Yale School of Medicine
Session Date & Time: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 4:15 PM CEST
Title: Efficacy and Safety of Linzagolix for the Treatment of Severe Adenomyosis: Initial Results from a Pilot Study
Format: ePoster
Presenter: Olivier Donnez, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder and Co-CEO of the Institut du sein et de Chirurgie Gynécologique d’Avignon
Session Date & Time: ePosters will be available on-demand through the ESHRE conference portal, on Saturday June 26 starting at 7:00 AM CEST
Details of the presentation for the nolasiban program are as follows:
Title: The Effect of Nolasiban on Uterine Contractility at The Time of Embryo Transfer in in vitro Fertilisation Patients
Format: ePoster
Presenter: Connie Rees, M.D., investigator and physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, Catharina Hospital
Session Date & Time: ePosters will be available on-demand through the ESHRE conference portal, on Saturday June 26 starting at 7:00 AM CEST
The link to the session will be available under “Events Calendar” in the Investors section of ObsEva’s website at www.ObsEva.com
