ObsEva To Present Data on Two Clinical Development Programs at ESHRE Virtual 37th Annual Meeting

- Data from Phase 3 study of Yselty (linzagolix) for the treatment of uterine fibroids to be discussed in an oral presentation; Top-line data from pilot study of Yselty for the treatment of severe adenomyosis to be presented in an ePoster -

-Data from IMPLANT 1 Phase 2 study of nolasiban for uterine contractility of IVF patients prior to embryo transfer to be presented in an ePoster -

 

GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON June 24, 2021 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced the presentation of data from two of its clinical development programs at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) Virtual 37th Annual Meeting, being held June 26 - July 1, 2021.

 

Details of the presentations for the Yselty program are as follows:

 

  • Title: Long-Term Secondary Efficacy of Linzagolix for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) Due to Uterine Fibroids (UF): 52-Week Results from Two Placebo-Controlled, Randomized, Phase 3 Trials

Format: Oral presentation followed by a Q&A session

Presenter: Hugh Taylor, M.D., Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, Yale School of Medicine

Session Date & Time: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 4:15 PM CEST

 

  • Title: Efficacy and Safety of Linzagolix for the Treatment of Severe Adenomyosis: Initial Results from a Pilot Study

Format: ePoster

Presenter: Olivier Donnez, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder and Co-CEO of the Institut du sein et de Chirurgie Gynécologique d’Avignon

Session Date & Time: ePosters will be available on-demand through the ESHRE conference portal, on Saturday June 26 starting at 7:00 AM CEST

 

Details of the presentation for the nolasiban program are as follows:

 

  • Title: The Effect of Nolasiban on Uterine Contractility at The Time of Embryo Transfer in in vitro Fertilisation Patients

Format: ePoster

Presenter: Connie Rees, M.D., investigator and physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, Catharina Hospital

Session Date & Time: ePosters will be available on-demand through the ESHRE conference portal, on Saturday June 26 starting at 7:00 AM CEST


The link to the session will be available under “Events Calendar” in the Investors section of ObsEva’s website at www.ObsEva.com

