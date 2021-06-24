Santhera and ReveraGen to Present Findings from Pivotal VISION-DMD Study with Vamorolone at Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy 2021 Conference

Recently, Santhera and ReveraGen announced positive and statistically highly significant 24-week data from the pivotal Phase 2b VISION-DMD study in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) [1, 2]. In this trial, vamorolone demonstrated efficacy versus placebo over a three-fold dose range of 2 to 6 mg/kg/day versus placebo (p=0.002) and showed for both doses a favorable safety and tolerability profile versus the active control arm of prednisone 0.75mg/kg/day. This unique benefit risk profile may represent a promising therapeutic approach for the chronic therapy of DMD patients, allowing for an individualized and optimized treatment regimen.

Pratteln, Switzerland, and Rockville, MD, USA, June 2 4 , 202 1 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) and ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc (US: private) announce presentations of the positive and statistically highly significant topline results from the VISION-DMD study at the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) 2021 Virtual Annual Conference (June 23-26, 2021) .

The already announced top-line results as well as additional safety analyses will be presented at PPMD’s virtual conference (June 23-26, 2021) on the following occasions:

“In the Pipeline: Reducing inflammation” – Friday, June 25, 4:05 EDT

Presentation of the VISION-DMD 24-week results by Eric Hoffman, PhD, President and CEO at ReveraGen BioPharma, followed by Q&A.

“Recently Reported Updates: ReveraGen (partnership with Santhera)” -- Saturday, June 26, 3:00 EDT

Late-breaking session with presentation by Presentation by Eric Hoffman, PhD.

“Evolution of time to stand velocity in glucocorticoid-using and non-using patients with DMD”

Poster by Craig McDonald, MD, Professor and Chair, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Director of Neuromuscular Disease Clinics, UC Davis Health, USA, and his collaborators can be viewed in the online poster session.

“Duchenne Drug Development Update – Vamorolone in Duchenne muscular dystrophy”

Santhera’s company update on vamorolone and DMD presented by Jodi Wolff, PhD, Head of Global Patient Advocacy, will be available on PPMD’s website.

Vamorolone is being investigated as a first-in-class dissociative steroid with lower incidence of corticosteroid-associated adverse effects. The pivotal VISION-DMD study met its primary endpoint of superiority in change of time to stand from supine positioning to standing (TTSTAND) velocity with vamorolone 6 mg/kg/day versus placebo (p=0.002) with a treatment difference of 0.06 [95% CI: 0.02–0.10] rises/second from baseline at 24 weeks. The study also demonstrated superiority of both vamorolone dose levels (2 and 6 mg/kg/day) versus placebo across multiple secondary endpoints. Importantly, vamorolone showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile compared to prednisone. The 24-week safety analysis indicates that treatment with vamorolone preserves growth trajectory and has no adverse impact on biomarkers of bone health compared to prednisone. Vamorolone did not stunt growth, as validated in the current 24-week study, in which vamorolone 6 mg/kg/day versus prednisone 0.75 mg/kg/day showed a significant difference in growth velocity (p=0.02). Furthermore, statistically significant differences between vamorolone (2 and 6 mg/kg/day) and prednisone groups were seen at week 24 in biomarkers assessing bone health: osteocalcin, Procollagen 1 N-Terminal Propeptide (P1NP) and Type I Collagen C-Telopeptides (CTX) (p<0.001 for vamorolone both doses vs prednisone for all three parameters). On the basis of the available data, vamorolone could emerge as a promising alternative to existing corticosteroids, the current standard of care in children and adolescent patients with DMD.