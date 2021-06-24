DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 March 2021 24.06.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 March 2021

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff's subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today reported interim financial results for the six-months ended 31 March 2021.

Details of the results, and further information on Pepco Group, are available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu/).

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 24 June 2021



Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com

