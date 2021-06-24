checkAd

Bitcoin Group SE reaches target of one million customers on cryptocurrency trading site Bitcoin.de ahead of schedule

Bitcoin Group SE reaches target of one million customers on cryptocurrency trading site Bitcoin.de ahead of schedule

Bitcoin Group SE reaches target of one million customers on cryptocurrency trading site Bitcoin.de ahead of schedule

Herford, 24 June 2021 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) welcomed its 1,000,000th customer to Bitcoin.de at the beginning of the week. The company, which operates the cryptocurrency trading platform Bitcoin.de via its subsidiary futurum bank AG, thus achieved its annual target for 2021 in terms of customer acquisition ahead of schedule.

The unscheduled good customer development reflects the high demand for crypto assets. In view of historically low and in some cases even negative real interest rates, cryptocurrencies and in particular bitcoin continue to enjoy great popularity among both private and institutional investors as an asset alternative for wealth accumulation, despite the recent setbacks in individual quotations.

Another decisive factor is that Bitcoin.de as a trading platform for cryptocurrencies has been continuously expanded by the Bitcoin Group team in recent months. This applies to the functionalities and services as well as to the tradable cryptocurrencies.

"We are very pleased that we were able to break through the sound barrier of 1,000,000 customers early and much faster than expected. We see this on the one hand as proof of the trust placed in us and on the other hand as an incentive to continue offering the best functions and services for our customers on our platform. I would therefore like to expressly thank our innovative team, which has developed Bitcoin.de into a success story," says Marco Bodewein, Managing Director of Bitcoin Group SE.

About Bitcoin Group SE:
Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies in the areas of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, which operates Germany's only regulated marketplace for the digital currency Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple under Bitcoin.de, and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial services provider supervised by BaFin.

