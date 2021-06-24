checkAd

GeNeuro and CIRI Renew Collaboration Agreement and Expand Focus to Post-COVID Syndromes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 07:30  |  42   |   |   

Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 - GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), and the CIRI (International Center for Infectiology Research), in Lyon, France, a world-class research institute against infectious diseases, announced today the signing of an extension to their existing Research Collaboration Agreement.

This joint GeNeuro and CIRI research effort concentrates on understanding the interplay between viruses and human DNA. Viruses from the environment have been found to trigger the expression of pathogenic proteins encoded by human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs), which are the remnants of ancestral viral infections integrated within the human genome.

We are very excited to continue our collaboration with the GeNeuro team on COVID-19 and its consequences,said Dr. Branka Horvat, who heads the “Immunobiology of Viral infections” team at the International Center for Infectiology Research-CIRI. “Our previous work showed that in-vitro exposure of human cells to SARS-CoV-2 triggered the expression of the pathogenic HERV-W ENV protein in about 20% of healthy blood donors, suggesting individual susceptibility. Now we will also focus on the link between HERV-W ENV and the long-term neurological damage experienced by a significant subset of COVID-19 patients.”

HERV-W ENV is known to be pro-inflammatory and pathogenic to nervous system cells. Once its expression is triggered by a virus infection, this expression may continue long-term, independently from the presence or activity of the triggering virus. This is, for example, the case with multiple sclerosis patients, in whom HERV-W ENV is expressed life-long in brain lesions by microglia cells, fueling the neurodegeneration suffered by those patients.

We are honored to continue our research partnership with the CIRI to benefit from their world class expertise in understanding the consequences of viral infections,said Dr. Hervé Perron, Chief Scientific Officer of GeNeuro. “We have already made great advances together, as well as with our international partners, in the understanding of the relationship between SARS-CoV-2 and HERV-W ENV, and this expanded focus on post-COVID will open new avenues for understanding and treating the millions of patients affected.

Seite 1 von 2
GeNeuro porteur Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GeNeuro and CIRI Renew Collaboration Agreement and Expand Focus to Post-COVID Syndromes Regulatory News: GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 - GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), and the CIRI (International Center for Infectiology …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Awarded by General Motors GM’s Supplier of the Year for Fourth Straight Year
CCIV Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses ...
Kite Joint Venture - Fosun Kite - Gains the First CAR T-cell Therapy Approval in China
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
First Participant Dosed in Pfizer’s Pivotal Phase 3 TALAPRO-3 Combination Study of Talazoparib ...
Wolverine Worldwide Announces Next Steps in Planned CEO Succession
Teva Announces Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare Approves AJOVY (fremanezumab) Injection in ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Prime Day Delivered the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.06.21
GeNeuro Announces Approval of all Resolutions Proposed at 2021 Annual General Meeting