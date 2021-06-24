Atalaya Mining PLC Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting Statement

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / At Atalaya Mining's AGM, to be held at 11.00 a.m. (UK) today at the offices of Fieldfisher LLP, Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3TT, Roger Davey, non-executive Chairman, will make the …

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / At Atalaya Mining's AGM, to be held at 11.00 a.m. (UK) today at the offices of Fieldfisher LLP, Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3TT, Roger Davey, non-executive Chairman, will make the following statement:

To say that 2020 was a challenging year would be an understatement. In the midst of completing the commissioning and ramp-up of the large-scale process plant expansion, your Company experienced the unpredictable external pressures resulting from the arrival in Spain of the Covid- 19 world-wide pandemic. The principal concern was for the protection, safety and well-being, not only of our staff and contractors, but also the community and our suppliers with the immediate application of measures that met and at times exceeded the requirements of the guidelines from the relevant authorities.

We can be justly proud of the manner in which the executive management acted, both reactively and proactively, in the face of the pandemic. Working practices were quickly modified, with procedures and controls developed that responsibly and effectively resulted in Covid-secure operating conditions. This protected not only the health of all concerned, including peace of mind for their families, but also the operational and financial health of the Company.

Despite all the challenges faced in 2020, including a thankfully short industry lockdown in Spain, management completed the process plant commissioning and ramp-up to name-plate throughput, with the production of almost 56,000 tonnes of contained copper. This output is a record to date and an increase of around 24% from production.

Output guidance for 2021 has been set at 52,000 to 54,000 tonnes of contained copper, resulting from a slight reduction in scheduled mined grade from the higher copper price and resulting lower cut-off grade.

The average process plant feed grade of 0.45% copper and the process recovery rate of 84.5% were consistent with reserve estimates and budgeted figures for 2020. Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs for 2020 of $1.95/lb and $2.21/lb respectively, were slightly below the budgeted figures of $1.98/lb and $2.23/lb respectively.

Notwithstanding the effect of a stronger USD/Euro exchange rate, and a Covid-related brief reduction in copper price, the increase in copper production resulted in an increased turnover from €187.9 million in 2019 to €253.8 million in 2020, and an EBITDA for 2020 of €67.4 million, compared to €61.3 million in 2019.