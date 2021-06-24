checkAd

cyan AG successfully completes virtual Annual General Meeting

cyan AG successfully completes virtual Annual General Meeting

cyan AG successfully completes virtual Annual General Meeting

- All agenda items approved

- Reinforcement of the Supervisory Board by election of Trevor Traina and Alexandra Reich

- Stock option program resolved

Munich, June 24, 2021 - The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of cyan AG received strong approval from shareholders at the virtual Annual General Meeting. All agenda items up for resolution were accepted with a clear majority. A total of 67.85% percent of the registered share capital was represented.

In addition to the discharge of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board and the election of the auditor, the Annual General Meeting approved the creation of new authorized and conditional capital with a simultaneous reduction of the existing authorizations. Approval was also given for the issue of convertible bonds and/or bonds with warrants and the granting of subscription rights under the Stock Option Program 2021. The performance targets for this are a share price of € 40.00 and € 150.00.

In addition, changes in the supervisory body were resolved. Alexander Schütz was elected to the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting. This confirmed the judicial appointment that had already been made following the departure of Volker Rofalski on December 31, 2020. In addition, an amendment to the Articles of Association was adopted to expand the Supervisory Board from three to five members. This expansion will only become effective upon entry in the Company's commercial register. Alexandra Reich and Trevor Traina were newly elected to the Supervisory Board.

Frank von Seth, CEO of cyan AG: "We are delighted to welcome such experienced and successful business personalities as Alexandra Reich and Trevor Traina to the Supervisory Board alongside Alexander Schütz and the existing Supervisory Board members. The entire Executive Board of cyan AG is very much looking forward to the future cooperation. We are convinced that together we will leverage the great potential of our company."

