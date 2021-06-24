checkAd

Announcement of drawings - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

24 June 2021

Announcement of drawings

Pursuant to s 24 Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes drawings data as at 24 June 2021.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on nykredit.com/ir.

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

