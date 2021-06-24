checkAd

Helen Romano becomes Vice President of Nexity's residential real estate business unit and Stéphane Dalliet joins the group as Deputy CEO of the business unit

Paris, June 24, 2021

As of June 24, Helen Romano has been appointed Vice President of the Residential Real Estate Division. She will be replaced by Stephane Dalliet, currently Chairman and CEO of Pitch Promotion, a subsidiary of Altarea, who will become Deputy CEO of the Residential Real Estate Division.

Helen Romano, began her career in the Eiffage Group in 1987. She joined Nexity in 2008 as Managing Director of the Grand Paris subsidiary (Féréal), becoming its President in 2012. She also became Regional Director and was then appointed Deputy Managing Director of Nexity's Residential Real Estate Division. Helen Romano holds a DESS in Economics and a DESS in Management from the Institut d'Administration des Entreprises de Paris.

As Vice President of the Residential Real Estate Division, Helen Romano will have a very broad delegation of authority from Véronique Bédague. In particular, she will be in charge of driving the ambitious transformation of Nexity's residential real estate businesses, focus on customer experience, low-carbon and biodiversity roadmap.

Stéphane Dalliet is a graduate of the Ecole Spéciale des Travaux Publics (ESTP) and holds a master's degree from HEC entrepreneurs. Development Director at Bouygues Immobilier until 2008, he became Development Director at Kaufman & Broad until 2011 and then became head of the Ile-de-France region for the group. In 2015, he was appointed Chairman of Cogedim Région Ile-de-France and then Chairman and CEO of Pitch Promotion in 2019.

As part of his duties, Stéphane Dalliet will report to Véronique Bédague and will be responsible for some of Nexity's Paris subsidiaries (Seeri, Fereal) as well as those located in the Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur regions. Jean Benucci and Cyril Ferrette, also Managing Directors of the Residential Real Estate Division, will retain their functions in their respective areas.

I am very pleased that Helen Romano will become Vice President of the Residential Real Estate Division and that Stéphane Dalliet will join the Nexity Executive Committee. Their extensive knowledge of the real estate business and customer expectations will enable us to continue and expand our profitable growth trajectory. Alongside Jean Benucci and Cyril Ferrette, Stéphane will contribute to the deployment of Nexity's residential real estate offer throughout France and to the development of new offers and services for the benefit of all our customers," said Véronique Bédague, CEO of Nexity.

Nexity, La Vie Ensemble
With more than 11,000 employees and €4.9 billion in revenue in 2020, Nexity is France’s leading integrated real estate group, with a nationwide presence and business operations in all areas of real estate development and services. Our platform of services enables us to meet all the needs of our clients, individuals, companies, institutions and communities. Our raison d'être, 'life together', reflects our commitment to creating sustainable spaces, neighbourhoods and cities for them, which enables them to weave and reweave bonds.
For the second year in a row, Nexity has been ranked as the number one project manager by the Low Carbon Building Association (BBCA), a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), and Best Workplaces 2021.
Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext’s Compartment A and the SBF 120.
