Quadient Announces Agreement to Divest its Automated Packaging Solutions Business to Standard Investment

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today it has entered into a sale agreement with Dutch private equity firm Standard Investment for the sale of its Automated Packaging Solutions (APS) business and production facility based in Drachten, the Netherlands.

Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer of Quadient, commented: “As we continue building leading market positions in high-growth businesses that are synergistic with our foundational mail-related activities, we are happy to announce this agreement with Standard Investment, a proven high-profile and hands-on investor, committed to strongly supporting the automated packaging business and the Drachten teams in their journey in the fit-to-size packaging solutions space.

“This transaction marks another important step in our Back to Growth strategy. On the one hand, it will further contribute to the refocus of our business portfolio. On the other hand, it will allow us to optimize our industrial footprint, which will support the high profitability of our Mail-Related Solutions in the future.”

Amsterdam-based Standard Investment is a private equity firm focused on hands-on investments in medium-sized companies that can benefit from an active owner in relation to the complexities of carving-out from a corporate setting and positioning for strong future growth and opportunity in the market. Standard Investment will be fully acquiring the Automated Packaging Solutions business, which includes industry award-winning innovations CVP Impack and CVP Everest that can pack-to-size for e-commerce businesses. APS teams are mainly based in Drachten, where the production facility is located, but also in the US, Germany, Belgium, France and the UK.