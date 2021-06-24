checkAd

Implantica achieves regulatory authorisation for RefluxStop in New Zealand

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 08:46  |  44   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) today announces that RefluxStop has been granted marketing authorisation from the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority (Medsafe).

RefluxStop is a clinically proven treatment for acid reflux that treats the cause of the disease, allowing a natural physiological function of the lower esophageal sphincter (LES) without affecting the food passageway.

Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica said, "Achieving market authorisation in New Zealand is another step in our regulatory strategy. We are looking forward to commercializing RefluxStop in New Zealand. We are currently in discussions with potential distributors to assist us in bringing this novel anti-reflux treatment to surgeons in New Zealand and Australia."

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on June 24, 2021 at 08:30 a.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-achieves-regulatory-authorisation-for-refluxstop--in-new-zealand,c3373585

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/3373585/1436414.pdf

Implantica achieves regulatory authorisation for RefluxStopâ„¢ in New Zealand

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Implantica achieves regulatory authorisation for RefluxStop in New Zealand STOCKHOLM, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Implantica AG (publ) today announces that RefluxStop has been granted marketing authorisation from the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority (Medsafe). RefluxStop is a clinically proven …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at ...
CGTN: Chinese astronauts' talk with Earth from space
Water Scarcity in Agriculture is Pushing Farmers towards the Adoption of Micro Irrigation Systems: Future Market Insights
Growing Concern about Baby's Health and Protection is expected to Spur Demand in the Global Baby ...
TechSee Launches First Scalable AR Assistant Platform Powered by Computer Vision AI
Robot End Effector Market worth $4.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Polycarbonate Sheets Market to Garner $2.1 Billion, Globally, By 2028 at 5.7% CAGR, Says Allied ...
CEO of Kuaishou Su Hua: Kuaishou reaches 1 billion global monthly active users
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Updates 2021 Financial Guidance to Include Recently Acquired GW ...
Lippulaiva has some of the most advanced energy solutions in the world - smart energy systems are ...
Global Digital Content Creation Market Size Is Expected To Exceed $16 Billion By 2025, With A CAGR ...
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
Complications in COVID-19 leading to Heart Conditions Creates Unknown Opportunities in Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market: TMR
HH Global to acquire Adare International
Airbnb.org, DoorDash, IKEA, and Teleperformance recognized for their efforts to integrate refugees ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Atom Alloys unveils revolutionary fuel storage explosion prevention system to protect lives, ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus