Alstom digitalises Stuttgart 21

130 million-euro contract is an important enabler to increasing capacity and safety in busy Stuttgart

Alstom will equip 215 S-Bahn trains with next generation European Train Control System and Automatic Train Operation technology - an important building block for the full digitalization of the Stuttgart rail node

24 June 2021 – Alstom has signed a contract with Deutsche Bahn’s (DB) DB Regio AG to equip 215 of Stuttgart, Germany’s S-Bahn trains with the European Train Control System (ETCS) and Automatic Train Operation (ATO) signalling technology. Part of the landmark rail project known as Stuttgart 21, the contract will see Alstom retrofit the BR 423 and BR 430 trains operating in the greater Stuttgart area’s S-Bahn and conventional railway lines. The contract is worth around 130 million euro.

Implementing ETCS Level 2 and Level 3 as well as ATO in automation level 2 (GoA 2) will ensure more sustainable operation, shorter headways and a denser train sequence, while supporting the associated relief of individual trains. With an overall smoother flow of rail traffic, passengers can look forward to more frequent service and faster connections.

“By equipping the vehicles with the latest signalling technology and the innovation partnership with Deutsche Bahn, we are jointly making a decisive contribution to the implementation of the Stuttgart 21 lighthouse project and the digitalisation of German rail transport,” says Michael Konias, Head of Digital & Integrated Systems at Alstom for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. “This signalling contract for the Stuttgart S-Bahn is another demonstration of the valuable synergies resulting from Alstom’s acquisition of Bombardier Transportation. The contract will also create over 150 digital rail jobs in Berlin, Braunschweig, and Mannheim,” Konias added.

Initially, Alstom will retrofit and re-release two BR 423 and four BR 430 prototype vehicles with ETCS Levels 2 and 3, as well as ATO GoA2, by the end of 2023. The contract also includes the delivery of the series equipment and the supervision of the installation of a further 58 BR 423 and 151 BR 430 series vehicles. As early as January 2025, the retrofitted S-Bahn vehicles will operate on the first lines to be equipped with ETCS Level 2. At the end of 2025, ETCS Level 2 operation with ATO GoA 2 will begin on the S-Bahn main line. Once complete, the frequency of service will be increased.