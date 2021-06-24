Update on regulatory approvals relating to the voluntary tender offer for Sbanken ASA

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR WITHIN CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Reference is made to the offer document dated 23 April 2021 (the "Offer Document") and subsequent stock exchange announcements for the recommended voluntary offer by DNB Bank ASA (the "Offeror") to acquire all outstanding shares (the "Shares") in Sbanken ASA (the "Company") not already owned by the Offeror (the "Offer").

As announced on 17 June 2021 the Offeror received acceptances of the Offer for Shares representing approximately 81.3% of the outstanding Shares and votes in the Company. In addition, the Offeror holds Shares representing approximately 9.9% of the shares and votes in the Company. Following settlement of the Offer, the Offeror will accordingly hold Shares in the Company constituting approximately 91.2% of the shares and votes in the Company.

The Offeror hereby confirms that the Norwegian Competition Authority (“NCA”) has opened a Phase II review to assess the proposed acquisition of the Company by the Offeror. The NCA is considering whether the transaction may reduce competition within distribution of funds, following its Phase I review. The Offeror is satisfied that the NCA has confirmed that potential competition concerns only relates to distribution of funds and not mortgage loans or other banks services which constitutes the main part of the Company’s operations. The NCA will now carry out an in-depth assessment into the potential effects of the proposed transaction to determine whether it is likely to significantly reduce effective competition. The final deadline for the NCAs review will expire on 7 October 2021. The NCA may however at any stage during the Phase II review close its investigation provided it finds that the criteria for intervention is not met. The Offeror will continue to cooperate closely with the NCA and provide all relevant information in order to have the transaction approved as soon as possible.

Settlement of the Offer shall take place no later than ten (10) business days after the date on which the Offeror has announced that the closing conditions for the Offer relating to “Regulatory Approvals”, as described in the Offer Document, have been fulfilled or waived by the Offeror. See Section 3.4 (Conditions for completion of the Offer) of the Offer Document for further information.