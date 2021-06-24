City & Docklands Selects Yardi RENTCafé Software for One West Point

LONDON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City & Docklands has selected Yardi for its first build-to-rent development, One West Point. The firm will utilise Yardi's cloud-based residential solution for marketing, property management and accounting.

City & Docklands will grow a new renter-focused brand, AWOL, and achieve marketing automation with Yardi's RENTCafé Suite. The suite includes RENTCafé for property marketing, website optimisation, online leasing and resident services; RENTCafé CRM Flex for prospect management and flexibility to handle workflows for multiple lease types; MyCafé by RENTCafé, a white-label app that provides a full range of resident services and enhances community engagement; Yardi Payment Processing to enable easier payments and automate the set-up process; and Yardi Voyager Residential to manage accounting, finance, and centralise operations from a single connection solution.

"We wanted a scalable system that takes care of back-office functions as well as lead management and resident services. Resident engagement was a big draw for us, which we know will be easily achieved through Yardi's white-label resident app," said Sebastien Simpson, PRS project manager at City & Docklands. "Yardi has helped us achieve our needs within one connected solution."

"We're excited to work with City & Docklands on its new residential brand," said Justin Harley, regional director at Yardi. "The RENTCafé Suite will allow them to focus on establishing the brand and customer experience, while lowering total cost of ownership in a fully connected platform."

About City & Docklands

City & Docklands set the benchmark for securing, delivering and managing unrivalled residential investments and developments across key growth areas in London. Focusing on regeneration sites, City & Docklands work closely with key stakeholders to deliver innovative and sustainable new homes with exceptional standards of design, construction, customer service and Corporate Social Responsibility to create unbelievable experiences for all its residents. For more information visit cityanddocklands.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk .

