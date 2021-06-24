checkAd

EQS-News Industry-leading digital logistics platform improves efficiency and reduces Scope 3 emissions

EQS Group-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Industry-leading digital logistics platform improves efficiency and reduces Scope 3 emissions

24.06.2021 / 09:00

  • Data-driven digital platform powered by artificial intelligence delivers state-of-the-art logistics and record performance
     
  • Optimizes distribution across 50 markets worldwide and 1.4 billion km of routes each year
     
  • Demonstrated sustainability results with reduced Scope 3 emissions and driver safety

Holcim is deploying its industry-leading Transport Analytics Center (TAC) globally to optimize its logistics for enhanced efficiency, safety and sustainability. TAC is currently active across 50 markets worldwide, covering 1.4 billion km each year, with tracking systems in more than 60,000 trucks. This state-of-the-art digital platform contributes to the company's net zero journey by reducing its Scope 3 emissions, in line with its industry-first target. 

TAC optimizes logistics in a data-driven way, powered by advanced analytics and artificial intelligence. With its tracking devices, TAC uses data for optimal route mapping, increasing the predictability and safety of deliveries. This proprietary digital tool enables Holcim to transparently track its transportation emissions, including those of its third-party suppliers, to continuously reduce its environmental footprint in line with its scope 3 emissions target.  

Alexander Scheld, Head of Cement Logistics, Holcim: 'TAC's digital analytics delivers state-of-the-art logistics, reaching record performances from a safety and effectiveness perspective. TAC is not only good for business, it also consistently delivers improved driver safety and lower emissions in line with our net zero ambition.' 

Jochen Werling, Group CIO, Holcim: 'TAC is a great example of how we are becoming a data-driven organization. With our extensive industry expertise and advanced technologies we are developing cutting-edge digital solutions that are tailored to our specific business needs. TAC is a breakthrough for us as well as for our broader industry.'

