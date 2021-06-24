checkAd

Cannovum AG enters supply agreement for medical cannabis with Aurora Europe

Cannovum AG enters supply agreement for medical cannabis with Aurora Europe

Cannovum AG (stock exchanges Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21) has entered into a long term supply agreement with Aurora through its licensed subsidiary, Cannovum Health eG. Starting today, Cannovum will distribute the full range of medical cannabis products offered by Aurora to pharmacies throughout Germany.

The canadian company Aurora is one of the largest authorised manufacturers of medical cannabis in the European Union. After the German legalization of medical cannabis in 2017 Aurora joined the German market with their acquisition of the German company Pedanios, thus making Aurora / Pedanios products one of the first cannabis medicines available in Germany. This allowed doctors and pharmacists to gain experience in treating their patients with these products.
Expanding the medical cannabis portfolio with the full range of Aurora products is therefore an important step for Cannovum towards ensuring best possible patient care.

"We want to support doctors and pharmacists in finding the appropriate treatment for their patients. In order for us to achieve that, we need to provide a full portfolio of medical cannabis which gives them the opportunity to fully customize the therapy. By partnering with Aurora we are confident that we continue to provide high quality medication to ensure every patient receives the best therapy", says Pia Marten, CEO of Cannovum AG.

Cannovum's own team of pharmaceutical representatives has received intensive training in the new products, in order to confidently advise pharmacists and doctors.


Cannovum AG is the first German listed medical cannabis company. Through its subsidiary Cannovum Health eG, Cannovum is a fully licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler, importer and manufacturer of high-quality medical cannabis products based in Berlin. The company focuses on the import of high-quality cannabinoid products, medical-scientific education and all-encompassing distribution for simplified and facilitated access to cannabis-based therapies.

