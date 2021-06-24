checkAd

Nokia launches next-generation AirScale 5G portfolio powered by ReefShark technology

Nokia launches next-generation AirScale 5G portfolio powered by ReefShark technology

  • Nokia’s new, industry-leading 5G portfolio covers baseband, radio, and massive MIMO antennas offering huge 5G capacity, coverage, and easy deployment
  • Introduces industry’s lightest massive MIMO units at 17kg enabling simplified deployments and faster time to market
  • Nokia’s new comprehensive range of products are powered by Nokia’s latest generation of ReefShark chipsets
  • Nokia’s extended Single RAN accelerates 5G rollouts and cuts overall RAN Total Cost of Ownership

24 June 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced the global launch of its latest range of industry-leading AirScale 5G products covering baseband, remote radio heads, and massive MIMO active antennas with digital beamforming. The innovative solutions are powered by the latest generation of Nokia’s ReefShark System-on-Chip (SoC) chipsets and deliver the highest capacity and network performance while enabling efficient deployments and operation. The rollout of the new products is already underway.

Nokia introduces its new generation of ReefShark-powered AirScale massive MIMO antennas with both 32TRX and 64TRX products, as well as 8T8R remote radio head solutions. The 32TRX is the industry’s lightest, at 17kg, simplifying and speeding up site deployments. Notably, this low weight is achieved at the same time as supporting high radio frequency bandwidth (200 MHz occupied bandwidth and 400 MHz instantaneous bandwidth) and delivering high radio frequency power output, without compromise. Both the new 32TRX and the new 64TRX massive MIMO antennas support both fragmented spectrum and network sharing cases.

Nokia also introduces its new SoC-based baseband plug-in cards to boost the capacity of the AirScale System Module. The new ReefShark-powered plug-in cards deliver up to eight times more throughput and serve up to eight times more cells compared to previous generations. They are easily installed and simplify the upgrade and extended operation of all AirScale deployments. Nokia’s baseband module can support 90,000 connected users simultaneously and has 84 Gbps throughput. The highly efficient ReefShark powered plug-in cards also reduce power consumption by up to 75 percent. Nokia’s modular AirScale baseband enables mobile operators to scale capacity flexibly and efficiently and as their 5G business evolves.

