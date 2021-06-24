checkAd

Bango in new European Xbox deal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 09:00  |  34   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, announces it has expanded European availability of the latest Xbox Game Pass telco bundle into the Netherlands.

As a result of this new coverage, Dutch gamers will now be offered Game Pass Unlimited subscriptions with broadband and other telco services. This launch is timed perfectly for the long-awaited “Euro 2021” pan-European soccer tournament. The Dutch team – in its distinctive all orange sports kit – has high expectations of success, and Dutch fans can extend their enjoyment of the tournament by playing games such as FIFA 21 through the Game Pass subscription offered in this Bango-powered bundle.

It’s game-on for the orange army,” said Anil Malhotra, CMO at Bango. “Dutch fans can fill the gaps in the Euro 2021 schedule by playing FIFA on their Xbox consoles. These new packages – offering the hugely popular Game Pass - offer incredible value to customers, making them affordable for many more gamers and providing Telcos with a great marketing opportunity to acquire many more customers.

Finally, the Euro tournament, postponed last year due to Covid lockdowns, is happening for real,” said Fevzi Cakmak, a Dutch gamer and soccer fan. “Thankfully there are no delays with the Xbox Game Pass, which I can activate and use instantly through this great offer.”

This latest coverage in the Netherlands follows launches in the UK and Sweden last month, as part of a rolling program of Xbox bundled offers through European telcos, powered by Bango.

About Bango

The world’s largest online merchants, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, use Bango technology to acquire more paying users.

Bango has developed unique purchase behavior technology that enables millions more users to buy the products and services they want, using innovative methods of payment including carrier billing, digital wallets and subscription bundling. Bango harnesses this purchase activity into valuable marketing segments, called Bango Audiences. Merchants use these audiences to target their marketing at paying customers based on their purchase behavior. Better targeting increases spend through the Bango payments business, in turn generating more data insights, creating a powerful virtuous circle that drives continuous growth. Everyone connected to the Bango Platform thrives as the virtuous circle grows.

Bango, the technology behind every payment choice. For more information, visit www.bango.com.

Media contact:
Anil Malhotra, CMO
anil@bango.com
Tel: +44 7710 480 377





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bango in new European Xbox deal CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bango (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, announces it has expanded European availability of the latest Xbox Game Pass telco bundle into the Netherlands. As a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Xebec Commissions Gas-as-a-Service On-site Hydrogen Generation System for Turkey's First Lubricant ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Investing in Canada’s next generation of leaders and changemakers: Rogers awards 26 Ted Rogers Scholarships to the Class of 2021 in Quebec
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Icelandair Group hf.: Bain Capital enters into binding agreement to subscribe to a 16.6% stake in Icelandair Group
"Topaze": a new computer at the CCRT co-designed by Atos and the CEA to meet the challenges of ...
IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Closing of its Non-Brokered Private Placement
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus