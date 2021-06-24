checkAd

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Provides Update on Significant Expansion of Texas Medicaid Coverage, more than Doubling the Eligible Patient Population for Reliq in TX

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 09:01  |  60   |   |   

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today provided an update on the recent expansion of Texas Medicaid’s Telemonitoring program, which significantly increases the size of the eligible patient population for Reliq’s services.

“Since its inception in 2014 to this point, Texas Medicaid’s Telemonitoring (Remote Patient Monitoring) program has only covered patients with two conditions - hypertension and diabetes,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies. “With the recent passage of Bill HB-3740, effective September 1, 2021 the Telemonitoring program in Texas is expanding dramatically to include an additional nine eligible conditions: pregnancy, heart disease, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, congestive heart failure, mental illness or serious emotional disturbance, asthma, myocardial infarction and stroke, more than doubling the size of the target patient population for Reliq in this state. This significant change to the scope of Texas Medicaid’s Telemonitoring program is consistent with the overall trends in Medicare and Medicaid coverage for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and other virtual care services for patients with chronic conditions. Since the federal Medicare program first introduced its own billing code for RPM in 2018, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have consistently expanded the virtual care services covered and the total reimbursement amounts every year. Using Reliq’s iUGO Care platform and its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Behavioural Health Integration (BHI), Collaborative Care Management (CoCM), Principal Care Management (PCM) and Transitional Care Management (TCM) modules, Reliq’s clients can currently leverage over 18 different billing codes to provide high quality health care to their patients remotely and generate new, high profit revenue streams for their practices. The chronic condition management market is large and rapidly growing, and Reliq’s industry-leading, powerful, flexible iUGO Care platform is uniquely able to support healthcare providers looking to offer new virtual care services to their patients.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Provides Update on Significant Expansion of Texas Medicaid Coverage, more than Doubling the Eligible Patient Population for Reliq in TX HAMILTON, Ontario, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Xebec Commissions Gas-as-a-Service On-site Hydrogen Generation System for Turkey's First Lubricant ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Investing in Canada’s next generation of leaders and changemakers: Rogers awards 26 Ted Rogers Scholarships to the Class of 2021 in Quebec
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Icelandair Group hf.: Bain Capital enters into binding agreement to subscribe to a 16.6% stake in Icelandair Group
"Topaze": a new computer at the CCRT co-designed by Atos and the CEA to meet the challenges of ...
IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Closing of its Non-Brokered Private Placement
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus