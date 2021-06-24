Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Provides Update on Significant Expansion of Texas Medicaid Coverage, more than Doubling the Eligible Patient Population for Reliq in TX

“Since its inception in 2014 to this point, Texas Medicaid’s Telemonitoring (Remote Patient Monitoring) program has only covered patients with two conditions - hypertension and diabetes,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies. “With the recent passage of Bill HB-3740, effective September 1, 2021 the Telemonitoring program in Texas is expanding dramatically to include an additional nine eligible conditions: pregnancy, heart disease, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, congestive heart failure, mental illness or serious emotional disturbance, asthma, myocardial infarction and stroke, more than doubling the size of the target patient population for Reliq in this state. This significant change to the scope of Texas Medicaid’s Telemonitoring program is consistent with the overall trends in Medicare and Medicaid coverage for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and other virtual care services for patients with chronic conditions. Since the federal Medicare program first introduced its own billing code for RPM in 2018, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have consistently expanded the virtual care services covered and the total reimbursement amounts every year. Using Reliq’s iUGO Care platform and its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Behavioural Health Integration (BHI), Collaborative Care Management (CoCM), Principal Care Management (PCM) and Transitional Care Management (TCM) modules, Reliq’s clients can currently leverage over 18 different billing codes to provide high quality health care to their patients remotely and generate new, high profit revenue streams for their practices. The chronic condition management market is large and rapidly growing, and Reliq’s industry-leading, powerful, flexible iUGO Care platform is uniquely able to support healthcare providers looking to offer new virtual care services to their patients.”

