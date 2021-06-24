Link Global Technologies Signs Binding Term Sheet to Co-Development Site With Mission World Group for 270 PH

Release Highlights:Term Sheet signed with Mission World Group for delivery of power for 3000 latest generation Bitcoin miners3-year term with an option for additional 3 yearsOption for an additional 3000 miners in Q1/Q2 of 2022270 Petahash in 2021 …

Release Highlights:

Term Sheet signed with Mission World Group for delivery of power for 3000 latest generation Bitcoin miners

3-year term with an option for additional 3 years

Option for an additional 3000 miners in Q1/Q2 of 2022

270 Petahash in 2021 with optional 270 Petahash in 2022, for a total of 540 Petahash

Upon project completion, Link Global will have 880 Petahash under contract in 2021

Appointment of Operations Manager to oversee Alberta

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ('LINK' or the 'Company'), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining, and data hosting operations, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a strategic co-mining agreement (the 'Agreement') with North American cryptocurrency mining company Mission World Group and its subsidiary GSV Futures Inc. ('GSV') Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will provide certain premises (the 'Premises') to GSV for the purpose of the operation of 3,000 Bitcoin mining units (the 'Miners') and the Company will also provide services to maintain the Premises for a term of three years. This is an arms length transaction between GSV and Link Global.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Link will provide the power and infrastructure for the operation of the Miners and will also provide management services necessary to maintain 95% uptime on the Miners. In consideration for these services, Link will provide a competitive rate for power and receive a profit share of mined coins. It is expected that the miners will be delivered and installed during the third and fourth quarters of this year.

Estimated Calendar Miner Delivery Dates

Q3/Q4 2021: 3,000 Miners

Q1/Q2 2022: Optional 3,000 Miners

Link President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Jenkins commented, 'This is an exciting time for Link. We are very happy to have a quality private company join forces with us to co-develop and partner with us to operate this significant amount of machines. We look at this as another opportunity for Link to work with mining companies that are looking to rapidly increase their locations for processing blockchain solutions. '