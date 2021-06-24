checkAd

Link Global Technologies Signs Binding Term Sheet to Co-Development Site With Mission World Group for 270 PH

Autor: Accesswire
24.06.2021, 09:03  |  39   |   |   

Release Highlights:Term Sheet signed with Mission World Group for delivery of power for 3000 latest generation Bitcoin miners3-year term with an option for additional 3 yearsOption for an additional 3000 miners in Q1/Q2 of 2022270 Petahash in 2021 …

Release Highlights:

  • Term Sheet signed with Mission World Group for delivery of power for 3000 latest generation Bitcoin miners
  • 3-year term with an option for additional 3 years
  • Option for an additional 3000 miners in Q1/Q2 of 2022
  • 270 Petahash in 2021 with optional 270 Petahash in 2022, for a total of 540 Petahash
  • Upon project completion, Link Global will have 880 Petahash under contract in 2021
  • Appointment of Operations Manager to oversee Alberta

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ('LINK' or the 'Company'), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining, and data hosting operations, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a strategic co-mining agreement (the 'Agreement') with North American cryptocurrency mining company Mission World Group and its subsidiary GSV Futures Inc. ('GSV') Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will provide certain premises (the 'Premises') to GSV for the purpose of the operation of 3,000 Bitcoin mining units (the 'Miners') and the Company will also provide services to maintain the Premises for a term of three years. This is an arms length transaction between GSV and Link Global.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Link will provide the power and infrastructure for the operation of the Miners and will also provide management services necessary to maintain 95% uptime on the Miners. In consideration for these services, Link will provide a competitive rate for power and receive a profit share of mined coins. It is expected that the miners will be delivered and installed during the third and fourth quarters of this year.

Estimated Calendar Miner Delivery Dates

  • Q3/Q4 2021: 3,000 Miners
  • Q1/Q2 2022: Optional 3,000 Miners

Link President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Jenkins commented, 'This is an exciting time for Link. We are very happy to have a quality private company join forces with us to co-develop and partner with us to operate this significant amount of machines. We look at this as another opportunity for Link to work with mining companies that are looking to rapidly increase their locations for processing blockchain solutions. '

Seite 1 von 3


Link Global Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Link Global Technologies Signs Binding Term Sheet to Co-Development Site With Mission World Group for 270 PH Release Highlights:Term Sheet signed with Mission World Group for delivery of power for 3000 latest generation Bitcoin miners3-year term with an option for additional 3 yearsOption for an additional 3000 miners in Q1/Q2 of 2022270 Petahash in 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
CAT Strategic Metals Completes Mapping and Sampling and Drone Mag Survey at Rimrock Gold-Silver ...
Cielo Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange
Optec International's Newly Acquired Subsidiary WeShield, A New York Based MedTech Company, ...
NextSource Materials Initiates Technical Study for 150,000 TPA Phase 2 Expansion of Molo Graphite ...
Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. Announces Director Appointment and Director Resignation for US ...
ePlay Provides Corporate Update on Fan Freak App Following the Passing of Bill C-218 by Canadian ...
ARTIKA's Newest Project Reveals Frida Kahlo's at Her Most Intimate
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
Findit Features Members Global WholeHealth Partners, ClassWorx and OTC Tip Reporter Who Utilize ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
HIVE Expands Its Growth Strategy in Sweden by Sourcing More Green Energy
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update