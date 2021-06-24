SunMirror AG strengthens its Management Team with Simon Griffiths Former Barrick Gold Chief Geochemist will join SunMirror 1 st July 2021 ZUG, Switzerland; June 24, 2021 -- SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; XETRA Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929), the mining and exploration firm specializing in raw materials such as gold, lithium and other metals and minerals, is strengthening its management team to include Simon Griffiths who will join the company on 1 st July 2021.

Simon Griffiths is joining SunMirror as a Non-Executive Director / Technical Advisor. It is planned to appoint him to the board of directors at the next annual general meeting. Simon will support SunMirror at both the strategic and operations levels by reviewing and advising on all technical matters related to SunMirrors' current and future portfolio of assets on the back of the current commodities super-cycle.

Simon is a consulting Economic Geologist with more than 30 years of mineral exploration experience, including over 10 years each with Rio Tinto and Barrick Gold. Simon has led major projects and mining operations across six continents ranging from managing regional grassroots exploration, target delineation, resource definition, brownfields exploration, pre-feasibility and beyond. These projects span a variety of commodities such as gold, copper, silver uranium, nickel, diamonds, coal and coal bed methane, some of which have resulted in discoveries of world-class mineral deposits.

At Barrick, Simon provided technical leadership as Global Chief Geochemist and was active in mid- and long-term strategic planning as Chief Geologist, South America. He is currently Senior Technical Advisor to Nevada Exploration Inc., Technical Advisor to Northern Shield Resources Inc. and owner of a geochemical focused consulting company, working with over 10 companies with mines or advanced exploration projects in Africa, Europe and North America.