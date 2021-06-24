BNZSA's Game Changing Warm Handover Delivers a 70 Percent Lead-to-Conversion Rate to Drive Sales Success for EMEA B2B Tech Clients

In order to ensure this outstanding level of client success, BNZSA's agents host more than 20,000 three-way calls a year to personally introduce client sales reps to qualified prospects.

BNZSA specialises in tele-based demand generation with a team of more than 250 who are experts in delivering sales-ready leads to many of the world's leading technology brands deploying campaigns globally in 16 native languages. BNZSA has more than 100 clients, which include many of the leading global IT vendors including Acer, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Intel, Juniper Networks, Oracle, Samsung and SAP.

"The warm handover is a value-add like no other in the industry," said Brahim Samhoud, CEO of BNZSA. "It ensures that client sales reps and their prospects are a long way down the path to a deal before they ever meet one another. In researching and engaging with prospects, our agents make many calls into client companies over time. Our teams map buying committees, develop personal relationships, understanding and trust with budget holders, decision makers and influencers. We only host three-way meetings between clients and prospects when we have a complete picture of the sales opportunity – which delivers conversion rates unprecedented in the industry."

The warm handover was established to overcome a number of common issues that remain endemic in the industry today – that even the warmest leads can be difficult to convert. In designing the warm handover, BNZSA addressed a number of pain points:

BNZSA facilitates effective sales prospect connections: BNZSA researches and works with prospects, and only introduces them to client reps when it is confident of success.

BNZSA aligns marketing and sales: BNZSA helps to connect client sales and marketing teams to ensure a shared vision of campaign delivery and success.

BNZSA nurtures and provides leads when ready: BNZSA agents inform reps of where a prospect is in the pipeline and advise of the best timing to engage.

Harry Beijersbergen, ICT and Channel Marketing Expert said, "Expensive sales staff must spend as much time cultivating relationships with their prospects and customers. The long road to getting in front of prospects consumes too much valuable time. BNZSA shortens the sales cycle by helping reps to be fully prepared with prospects, where mutual expectations and benefits are clearly understood from day one."

"For sales reps to be productive, they must be focused," added Johan Olberdling, leading international Sales and Marketing Consultant. "The BNZSA warm handover ensures that reps' time is best spent speaking to qualified leads, and not wasting their time on prospecting. It helps them to do their job faster and better – which is to close deals."

BNZSA in Numbers

BNZSA delivers a 70 percent lead conversion rate via the warm hand-over process

BNZSA agents have hosted more than 10,000 warm handover calls so far this year.

BNZSA maintains a 95 percent client retention rate

BNZSA delivers $1.5 billion in client revenue pipelines annually

BNZSA's agents make more than 1.5 million calls a year delivering a 96 percent lead acceptance rate.

In 2020, BNZSA generated 49,000 leads for clients

About BNZSA

BNZSA is a leading EMEA marketing agency specialising in tele-based demand generation with a team of more than 250 who are experts in delivering qualified, sales-ready leads. It was established in 2013 and has grown rapidly over eight years. BNZSA is privately-owned, has never relied on third-party funding, and has been profitable since day one. The company is based in Madrid, Spain, and has offices in the UK, France and Morocco. It invests heavily in its agents who are all native language speakers and deliver client campaigns in 16 languages globally. In addition to the uniquely human and personal dimension of the company, BNZSA is a leader in the application of technology to underpin its value proposition. It built its own bespoke CRM platform, and is a pioneer in the use of AI, NLP and ML technologies. For more information go to: https://bnzsa.com

