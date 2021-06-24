checkAd

Techking Australia Enhances Localization with Strong Showing at Brisbane Truck Show

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
BRISBANE, Australia, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Brisbane Truck Show was held as scheduled in Australia in mid-May. The four-day event featured almost 35,000 attendees, among which 65% were local professional buyers. Techking Australia attended the Show with its game-changing OTR and TBR tires, marking the debut of this two-year-old subsidiary in the world's leading industry exhibitions.

During the event, Techking showcased outstanding tire application cases and brought many of the exhibitors and visitors. An innovative pitching session was also organized to expound the Company's service capabilities, competitive advantages, and sales support policy designed for the local Australian market, and to further explore clients' tire needs.

Established in 2019, Techking Australia represents the first localization pilot program of the Company in global expansion. It is also the most important milestone in channel localization under the Company's three-lever development model.

With the support of the Australian subsidiary, Techking has well implemented its three-lever development model in the local market, including integrated product R&D, localized marketing channel, and onsite technical support. So far, Techking has developed many custom-made tires based on the Australian subsidiary's insights of local client needs, built up 3 local warehouses for better local deliverability.

"Taking our Australian client M who has partnered with us for five years for example, since we opened the Australian subsidiary, we keep regular visits to their mines to collect feedback. At the same time, we ensure timely delivery with the support of local warehouse logistics." said Techking Australia sales manager Frank Sun, "Over the past two years, Client M has great recognition of Techking."

Techking vice president Star Song said: "As the first localization pilot program, our Australia subsidiary will play more roles in enhancing localization and local operations." Looking ahead, Techking plans to copy or migrate the localization model to more countries and regions, so users in these countries and regions could be benefited from Techking products and services of higher value.  

Since its establishment in 2005, Techking has worked with mining and construction companies in more than 160 countries, provided customized services to almost 40 renowned manufacturers such as LIEBHERR, DOOSAN, TADANO, JCB, EPIROC, SANY and XCMG, and proudly served global mining and construction giants, including Rio Tinto, Glencore, BHP and Zijin Mining. For more details, please visit Techking official website https://www.techking.com/.




