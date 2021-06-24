checkAd

﻿ LumiraDx High Sensitivity Point of Care Antigen Test Detects Against Leading Variants of Concern including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 10:00  |  15   |   |   

Company shares details of evaluation program to monitor SARS-CoV-2  variants as they emerge

LONDON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LumiraDx, a next-generation point of care (POC) diagnostics testing company ("LumiraDx" or "Company"), confirmed that the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Ag Test detects major global SARS-CoV-2 variants including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Epsilon variants.   

In a technical bulletin just released, the Company outlines the ongoing measures it is taking to ensure it can actively detect Variants of Concern ("VOC"), as classified by global health protection agencies including the World Health Organization, due to either their increased risk of being transmissible or of causing more severe disease.  

SARS-CoV-2, like other viruses, is constantly mutating, and becoming more diverse with new variants of the virus occurring over time. While some new variants may emerge and disappear, or be clinically inconsequential, others emerge and dominate and have been detected globally during this pandemic. Government regulators in the US, UK and other countries have instituted guidelines that tests must meet to be able to detect the emerging variants that are driving many new COVID-19 cases globally.  

LumiraDx is actively monitoring how its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test performs against new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The Company's in-house evaluation is carried out using in silico analysis and direct testing with either recombinant nucleocapsid protein or viral isolates. In house testing results are confirmed by independent organizations such as the UK Department of Health and Social Care - COVID-19 Technologies Validation Group and the National Health Laboratory Service – South Africa.  

Nigel Lindner, PhD, LumiraDx's Chief Innovation Officer explained, "Since the COVID-19 virus emerged early last year, we have learned an extraordinary amount about how this virus spreads and importantly, how it can mutate. We know that testing is a critical component in the monitoring and controlling of the spread of the virus. This becomes even more important with the emergence of new, and unfamiliar variants. We are committed not only to ensuring we are following all guidelines to monitor for these variants of concern, but also to sharing this data and our monitoring program process with our customers."  

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

﻿ LumiraDx High Sensitivity Point of Care Antigen Test Detects Against Leading Variants of Concern including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta Company shares details of evaluation program to monitor SARS-CoV-2  variants as they emerge LONDON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, LumiraDx, a next-generation point of care (POC) diagnostics testing company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at ...
CGTN: Chinese astronauts' talk with Earth from space
Water Scarcity in Agriculture is Pushing Farmers towards the Adoption of Micro Irrigation Systems: Future Market Insights
Growing Concern about Baby's Health and Protection is expected to Spur Demand in the Global Baby ...
TechSee Launches First Scalable AR Assistant Platform Powered by Computer Vision AI
Robot End Effector Market worth $4.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Polycarbonate Sheets Market to Garner $2.1 Billion, Globally, By 2028 at 5.7% CAGR, Says Allied ...
Novarica Recognizes Sapiens as a Dominant Provider of Illustration Solutions in their 2021 Market ...
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Updates 2021 Financial Guidance to Include Recently Acquired GW ...
Lippulaiva has some of the most advanced energy solutions in the world - smart energy systems are ...
Global Digital Content Creation Market Size Is Expected To Exceed $16 Billion By 2025, With A CAGR ...
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
Complications in COVID-19 leading to Heart Conditions Creates Unknown Opportunities in Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market: TMR
HH Global to acquire Adare International
Airbnb.org, DoorDash, IKEA, and Teleperformance recognized for their efforts to integrate refugees ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Atom Alloys unveils revolutionary fuel storage explosion prevention system to protect lives, ...
Alkermes to Host Webcast With Expert Oncologist Panel to Discuss Data on Nemvaleukin Alfa Presented ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus