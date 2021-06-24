DGAP-News USU wins Global Medical Technology and Healthcare Group as New Customer
|
DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
6-year contract signed for Software License Management Solution
This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.
USU
As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.
In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.
Further information: https://www.usu.com
Contact
USU Solutions Inc.
Evonne Wetzner
Marketing Director
Email: evonne.wetzner@usu.com
USU Software AG
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Corporate Communications Manager
Email: thomas.gerick@usu.com
USU Software AG
Investor Relations Manager
Falk Sorge
Email: falk.sorge@usu.com
24.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|USU Software AG
|Spitalhof
|71696 Möglingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7141 4867-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7141 4867-200
|E-mail:
|info@usu-software.de
|Internet:
|www.usu-software.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0BVU28
|WKN:
|A0BVU2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1211634
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1211634 24.06.2021USU Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: USU Software
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare