DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

USU wins Global Medical Technology and Healthcare Group as New Customer



24.06.2021 / 10:04

6-year contract signed for Software License Management Solution



A global pharmaceutical company ("the customer") has chosen software and services from USU Technologies to optimize its group-wide software asset management (SAM). In addition to the functional depth of the SAM software, the decisive factors were the solution's distinctive discovery capabilities, a broad range of managed services, USU's consulting expertise, and the successful implementation of similarly complex projects.



USU was chosen as the best-of-breed solution against two competitors as part of a comprehensive selection process. After a proof of concept focusing on Microsoft 365, an expanded pilot project across the organization's divisions was also successful. Ultimately, all of the customer's divisions that were involved decided to work with USU as a solution partner until at least the end of 2026. One of the main objectives is to increase the level of automation in data collection and data processing. USU Software Asset Management replaces the system of a competitor.



"We are delighted with the trust placed in us and are convinced that USU Software Asset Management will help to significantly reduce our customers' expenditure on software and minimize risks," says Achim Rudolph, Managing Director of USU Technologies.