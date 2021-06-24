checkAd

DGAP-News USU wins Global Medical Technology and Healthcare Group as New Customer

USU wins Global Medical Technology and Healthcare Group as New Customer

6-year contract signed for Software License Management Solution

A global pharmaceutical company ("the customer") has chosen software and services from USU Technologies to optimize its group-wide software asset management (SAM). In addition to the functional depth of the SAM software, the decisive factors were the solution's distinctive discovery capabilities, a broad range of managed services, USU's consulting expertise, and the successful implementation of similarly complex projects.

USU was chosen as the best-of-breed solution against two competitors as part of a comprehensive selection process. After a proof of concept focusing on Microsoft 365, an expanded pilot project across the organization's divisions was also successful. Ultimately, all of the customer's divisions that were involved decided to work with USU as a solution partner until at least the end of 2026. One of the main objectives is to increase the level of automation in data collection and data processing. USU Software Asset Management replaces the system of a competitor.

"We are delighted with the trust placed in us and are convinced that USU Software Asset Management will help to significantly reduce our customers' expenditure on software and minimize risks," says Achim Rudolph, Managing Director of USU Technologies.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.



USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: https://www.usu.com



Contact

USU Solutions Inc.
Evonne Wetzner
Marketing Director
Email: evonne.wetzner@usu.com

USU Software AG
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Corporate Communications Manager
Email: thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG
Investor Relations Manager
Falk Sorge
Email: falk.sorge@usu.com


