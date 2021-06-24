checkAd

Philip Morris International New Study Shows Near-Doubling in Counterfeit Cigarettes in the European Union Drives Increase of Total Illicit Consumption in 2020

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) is calling for public and private representatives to jointly combat illicit trade as a new report produced by KPMG was released on the consumption and flows of illicit cigarettes in 30 European countries—the 27 European Union (EU) member states, as well as U.K., Norway and Switzerland. The study estimates that, while total cigarette consumption continues to decline, the share of illicit cigarettes increased by one half of a percentage point to 7.8% of total consumption in 2020, reaching 34.2 billion cigarettes consumed across the EU 27 member states (EU27). The increase of illicit cigarettes—which consist of contraband, counterfeit, and illicit whites—was driven by an unprecedented 87% surge in counterfeit consumption. The tax loss for governments in the EU27 now amounts to approximately €8.5 billion.

The annual study, conducted independently by KPMG and commissioned by PMI, shows how legal and illicit cigarette consumption was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a period of lockdowns and restricted movement of people within the EU coupled with declines in affordability. The report estimates that total consumption of cigarettes declined by 4.7% in 2020 to 438.8 billion in the EU27, while the COVID-19-related border controls and travel restrictions resulted in a sharp decrease of non-domestic consumption, which declined in 2020 by 18.5% (11.9 billion cigarettes). It is noted that the decline in total cigarette consumption also coincided with the growth of 6.0 billion cigarette equivalent units in the fine cut tobacco category in 2020.

Consumption of illicit whites and other contraband cigarettes decreased year-over-year, but these declines were more than offset by an increase in counterfeit, which almost doubled in 2020, equating to 10.3 billion fake cigarettes, up from 5.5 billion in 2019. This was estimated to be driven mainly by an unprecedented 609% increase in counterfeit cigarette consumption in France, reaching 6.0 billion fake cigarettes consumed in the country alone.

“It is crucial to protect consumers against counterfeits and that law enforcement, governments, and trademark owners such as ourselves in the private sectors come together as one to address and eradicate illicit trade in Europe and beyond,” said Alvise Giustiniani, Vice President, Illicit Trade Prevention. “Eliminating illicit trade is particularly important within the context of PMI’s transformation toward a smoke-free future, and we need to continue working in partnerships to address any potential illicit trade threats, including in our novel products. Compliance to the law and effective enforcement against criminals profiting from illicit trade is an absolute must.”

