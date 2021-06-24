Tencent Cloud Provides All-Round, Smart Cloud Security Amid Cyberspace's Rapid Evolution
HONG KONG, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberspace is evolving rapidly, making security go way beyond being a technological concern, but one that ripples throughout the entire industry. More businesses are now seeking to move their operations on cloud infrastructure, as cloud migration services all around the globe are estimated to hit US$515.83 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 24.8% from 2020 to 2027[1].
According to technology news source CRN, developments on cloud security are on full throttle due to the still-ongoing pandemic, which has prompted companies to implement initiatives such as remote working policies. Along with these developments, new threats have also become apparent, such as authentication abuse as well as phishing and ransomware attacks.
It is no surprise that cranking up smart cloud security is needed to combat risks and threats, especially due to the convergence of big data, AI and cloud computing. With cybersecurity experts discussing data and systems security in the cloud, Tencent Cloud has started collaborating with partners to build a smart and safe cloud environment. Tencent Cloud's security-related products are made to effectively prevent security threats and actively eliminate them all together via different digitalization security requirements. The following three Tencent Cloud products, among many others, help businesses with essential services such as optimal and extensive protection, fast speed and reliability, defense against DDoS and Challenge Collapsar attacks and webpage tampering prevention.
Anti-DDoS Advanced and Pro
Providing real-time detection and attack management, these protection solutions leverage the protection resources and precise cleaning capabilities of Tencent Cloud to defend servers against high-volume DDoS attacks, ensuring real-time protection with a successful cleaning rate of up to 99.995%. It also features 30 exclusive BGP routes. A single node in China can provide over 900 Gbps protection and up to 400 Gbps globally, effectively defending against DDoS attacks at the network, transport, and application layers. The service is particularly crucial to businesses that require high-quality real-time user experience, such as PvP games, online finance, e-commerce and media, ensuring the stability and availability of customers' offerings.
