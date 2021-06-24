﻿ Tencent Cloud Provides All-Round, Smart Cloud Security Amid Cyberspace's Rapid Evolution

HONG KONG, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberspace is evolving rapidly, making security go way beyond being a technological concern, but one that ripples throughout the entire industry. More businesses are now seeking to move their operations on cloud infrastructure, as cloud migration services all around the globe are estimated to hit US$515.83 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 24.8% from 2020 to 2027[1].

According to technology news source CRN, developments on cloud security are on full throttle due to the still-ongoing pandemic, which has prompted companies to implement initiatives such as remote working policies. Along with these developments, new threats have also become apparent, such as authentication abuse as well as phishing and ransomware attacks.