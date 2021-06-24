SPI Appoints 20+ Year Finance Veteran Janet Jie Chen as CFO

SVP Finance Chris Wang Appointed as CFO of Phoenix MotorcarsSANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for …

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced the appointment of Janet Jie Chen as its new Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Chen will oversee company's worldwide finance and accounting organization and will report directly to Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy.

"I am pleased to welcome Janet to our executive management team at this pivotal point in our growth trajectory," said Mr. Xiaofeng Peng. "Her experience and expertise are precisely what we need as we move into the next phase of our growth. With Janet's appointment, we have a strong management team in place to continue the execution of our strategy to drive revenue growth and continued margin expansion."

Ms. Chen has over two decades' experience in auditing, accounting, business reorganization, merger & acquisitions, IPOs, and SEC reporting, including 7 years at a big international audit firm. She has rich experience and expertise in providing US GAAP related financial and internal control advisory services. She is a member of CICPA and FCCA.

"Joining SPI Energy provides me with an exciting opportunity to work with a highly committed and professional executive team to deliver on an ambitious global growth strategy," said Ms. Chen.

Concurrently with Ms. Chen's appointment, Chris Wang, previously SVP of Finance of SPI, has been appointed as CFO of the Company's wholly owned Phoenix Motorcars subsidiary to support and lead its planned spinoff and IPO.

"Successfully spinning off Phoenix Motorcars will enable us to unlock significant value for our shareholders and provide the necessary resources to fully capitalize on the opportunities ahead," continued Mr. Xiaofeng Peng. "I am confident the addition of Chris to Phoenix's world-class management team will help move us forward toward our goal of making Phoenix the leader in sustainable transportation."

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, The Company provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, as well as develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Japan and Italy. The Company has its US headquarters in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. SPI is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in green industries such as battery storage and charging stations, leveraging the Company's expertise and growing base of cash flow from solar projects and funding development of projects in agriculture and other markets with significant growth potential.