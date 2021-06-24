Electronic Design Automation Software Market Size Worth $19.04 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electronic design automation software market size is anticipated to reach USD 19.04 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a minor setback due to several manufacturing industries being shut down. However, the market has seen a resurgence in the second half of 2020 and is expected to have a steady growth in the coming years. This growth is attributed to the increasing trend of miniaturization of chips and other systems, making the use of EDA software imperative to reduce manual errors in IC designing. The growing popularity Fin FET architecture for designing modern processors to meet the advanced technological requirements of the consumer electronics industry is anticipated to augment the market growth.
Key Insights & Findings:
- The Owing to increasing automation across several end-use industries, especially post COVID-19 pandemic, the microprocessors & controllers segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% from 2021 to 2028
- Asia Pacific accounted for more than 34% of the overall revenue share in 2020 and is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028
- The regional market growth is attributed to the high demand for electronic devices coupled with the presence of several electronics manufacturers in countries, such as China and Taiwan
- Key players in the market are adopting inorganic growth strategies to offer solutions to varied end users and acquire a larger market share
- For instance, in September 2020, Silvaco, Inc. completed the acquisition of Coupling Wave Solutions S.A., a system-level interference analysis tools provider based in California, U.S.
- This acquisition helped Silvaco, Inc. extend its portfolio to the analysis of RF SOI (Silicon on insulator) substrates to assist in modeling and simulation of noise interference in circuits used for Internet-of-Things (IoT) and 5G applications
Read 61 page market research report, "Electronic Design Automation Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Microprocessors & Controllers, MMU), By Region (APAC, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", By Grand View Research.
