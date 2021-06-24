SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electronic design automation software market size is anticipated to reach USD 19.04 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a minor setback due to several manufacturing industries being shut down. However, the market has seen a resurgence in the second half of 2020 and is expected to have a steady growth in the coming years. This growth is attributed to the increasing trend of miniaturization of chips and other systems, making the use of EDA software imperative to reduce manual errors in IC designing. The growing popularity Fin FET architecture for designing modern processors to meet the advanced technological requirements of the consumer electronics industry is anticipated to augment the market growth.