checkAd

First security token offering in the German automotive industry / Auto1 FinTech issues attractive blockchain security worth over 4 million euros with iVE.ONE (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
24.06.2021, 11:15  |  60   |   |   

Berlin (ots) -

- Auto1 FT increasingly relies on blockchain technology in the future
- Attractive investment with a 5% return for professional investors
- First security token offering of a used vehicle marketplace in Europe

The fintech company Auto1 FT is issuing digital securities with a total value of
up to four million euros in an effort to accelerate digital innovations. This is
the first security token offering (STO) in the German automotive sector. With
this bond, Auto1 FT seeks to offer professional investors an attractive
investment opportunity in this highly scalable mobility sector. As to the
conditions, the fintech promises a short maturity of just one year and an
attractive interest rate of 5.5 per cent, in the case of quarterly interest
payments. With the blockchain-based security token approach, Auto1 FT is also
achieving a very high level of security for payouts alongside low fees and fast
transaction processing. "With the new tokenisation financing, we are taking
another big step that is generating great interest in the market," says Managing
Director Taimur Andre Rashid.

Auto1 FT has developed a product that supports car dealers by providing flexible
and rapid liquidity. The supplier finances the purchase price of vehicles until
their resale to the end consumer. The entire process is mapped out in digital
form. The technological basis is a web platform that brings a high degree of
automation to the financing processes. Investors benefit from several
risk-reducing measures that are part of Auto1 FT's business model - including
detailed dealer scoring, risk pooling and depositing the vehicles as collateral.

Numerous car dealers in several European countries have already joined the ranks
of Auto1 FT's customers. The innovative start-up is looking to gradually add
further technologies and products to its complete, fully digital and secure
end-to-end process of loan financing. "We're set to become the Würth of the
digital mobility industry. We're hoping to offer our service on a worldwide
basis soon," says Rashid about his goals, adding, "With the security token
offering, we provide investors the opportunity to participate in the upcoming
growth of our fintech." The market potential appears to be enormous. Rashid
expects to achieve sales of 60 to 80 million euros in 2021. The scalability of
the Auto1 FT systems provides a very sound foundation for this.

The issue of the digital bonds will be executed by iVE.ONE. This involves a
market-leading regulated issuance and investment platform carried out by the
Frankfurt-based fintech Agora Innovation. iVE.ONE permits global trading of
digitised securities within the legal framework on the blockchain. Capital
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First security token offering in the German automotive industry / Auto1 FinTech issues attractive blockchain security worth over 4 million euros with iVE.ONE (FOTO) - Auto1 FT increasingly relies on blockchain technology in the future - Attractive investment with a 5% return for professional investors - First security token offering of a used vehicle marketplace in Europe The fintech company Auto1 FT is issuing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OPPO recolourises iconic tennis images to celebrate the return of Wimbledon
Astrid Teckentrup übernimmt die Verantwortung für das Geschäft von Procter & ...
Natural Branding: Im Kampf gegen Plastik hilft der blaue Laser (FOTO)
Tag der Süße: "Die Forderung nach einer Süßereduktion hat keine wissenschaftliche Grundlage"
Stripe-Studie: 60 Prozent der Deutschen sind bereit, für Online-Inhalte zu bezahlen
Die Plattform zur Optimierung von komplexen Liefer- und Logistikvorgängen der letzten Meile ...
EANS-Tip Announcement: Energie AG Oberösterreich / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock ...
KfW-Verwaltungsrat bestellt Herrn Stefan Wintels zum 1. Oktober 2021 als Vorstandsvorsitzenden der ...
FYEO Launches Publicly, Acquires Threat Intelligence Firm Intelliagg, Forms Advisory Board
Xactly Forecasting gewinnt den 2021 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award
Titel
Dental Direkt regelt Nachfolge mit HANNOVER Finanz
M3 Invests in Physicians Career Portal praktischArzt (FOTO)
PAIR Finance Kundentypologie-Studie: Große Potentiale für personalisiertes Inkasso (FOTO)
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture von Porsche und CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen ohne Ergebnis abgebrochen
Kaffee, Recycling und Nachhaltigkeit - Nespresso sucht den Dialog als Partner vom GREENTECH ...
Giganten der Fertigungsindustrie ersetzen zunehmend alte Dateispeicher und Backups durch ...
Hoch-Technologie in Deutschland: Langfristige Investitionen durch DeepTech Future Fonds (FOTO)
Für ein Wirtschaftswunder 2.0: Neue Studie zeigt beeindruckende Beschäftigungseffekte von Startups und Scaleups auf den ...
EANS-DD: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Mitteilung über ...
Titel
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Eckes-Granini als erstes Unternehmen in Deutschland mit dem "Lean & Green" 3rd Star ...
Wirtschaftlicher Mehrwert durch Prozessanalytik: Deloitte stellt erstmals den Global Process Mining Survey 2021 vor
Gold rund um die Uhr
Das Nachhaltigkeitsmosaik von Gigaset zum Weltumwelttag (FOTO)
Toni Kroos bei "Die Höhle der Löwen" / Maschmeyer löst Versprechen ein: Weltstar kooperiert mit Startup Green MNKY (FOTO)
Nico Lüdemann neuer Vorsitzender der BVMW-Kommission Internet und Digitales
Dental Direkt regelt Nachfolge mit HANNOVER Finanz
Khiron Life Sciences meldet Finanzergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2021
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:45 Uhr
Ladeflatrate-Anbieter elvah verdreifacht Angebot / Laden von E-Autos zum Flatrate-Preis jetzt auch außerhalb Deutschlands
11:44 Uhr
EU-Gipfel soll Weg für härteren Kurs gegenüber Russland ebnen
11:42 Uhr
Die Volksbank Karlsruhe plant bereits die nächste Fusion
11:41 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Merkel: EU muss bei Krisenbewältigung besser werden
11:40 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2: Antiviren-Pionier McAfee tot in spanischem Gefängnis gefunden
11:39 Uhr
GDL-Chef Weselsky:  Eine lange Zeit zum Nachdenken für die Bahn
11:37 Uhr
Aktien Europa: Konjunkturdaten beflügeln
11:35 Uhr
Tradingchance: Netflix-Calls mit 81%-Chance bei Kursanstieg auf 546 USD
11:34 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Ziel für Michelin auf 136 Euro - 'Neutral'
11:33 Uhr
Mineworx verkündet Gründung von PGM Renewal LLC