First security token offering in the German automotive industry / Auto1 FinTech issues attractive blockchain security worth over 4 million euros with iVE.ONE (FOTO)
- Auto1 FT increasingly relies on blockchain technology in the future
- Attractive investment with a 5% return for professional investors
- First security token offering of a used vehicle marketplace in Europe
The fintech company Auto1 FT is issuing digital securities with a total value of
up to four million euros in an effort to accelerate digital innovations. This is
the first security token offering (STO) in the German automotive sector. With
this bond, Auto1 FT seeks to offer professional investors an attractive
investment opportunity in this highly scalable mobility sector. As to the
conditions, the fintech promises a short maturity of just one year and an
attractive interest rate of 5.5 per cent, in the case of quarterly interest
payments. With the blockchain-based security token approach, Auto1 FT is also
achieving a very high level of security for payouts alongside low fees and fast
transaction processing. "With the new tokenisation financing, we are taking
another big step that is generating great interest in the market," says Managing
Director Taimur Andre Rashid.
Auto1 FT has developed a product that supports car dealers by providing flexible
and rapid liquidity. The supplier finances the purchase price of vehicles until
their resale to the end consumer. The entire process is mapped out in digital
form. The technological basis is a web platform that brings a high degree of
automation to the financing processes. Investors benefit from several
risk-reducing measures that are part of Auto1 FT's business model - including
detailed dealer scoring, risk pooling and depositing the vehicles as collateral.
Numerous car dealers in several European countries have already joined the ranks
of Auto1 FT's customers. The innovative start-up is looking to gradually add
further technologies and products to its complete, fully digital and secure
end-to-end process of loan financing. "We're set to become the Würth of the
digital mobility industry. We're hoping to offer our service on a worldwide
basis soon," says Rashid about his goals, adding, "With the security token
offering, we provide investors the opportunity to participate in the upcoming
growth of our fintech." The market potential appears to be enormous. Rashid
expects to achieve sales of 60 to 80 million euros in 2021. The scalability of
the Auto1 FT systems provides a very sound foundation for this.
The issue of the digital bonds will be executed by iVE.ONE. This involves a
market-leading regulated issuance and investment platform carried out by the
Frankfurt-based fintech Agora Innovation. iVE.ONE permits global trading of
digitised securities within the legal framework on the blockchain. Capital
The issue of the digital bonds will be executed by iVE.ONE. This involves a
market-leading regulated issuance and investment platform carried out by the
Frankfurt-based fintech Agora Innovation. iVE.ONE permits global trading of
digitised securities within the legal framework on the blockchain. Capital
