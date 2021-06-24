First security token offering in the German automotive industry / Auto1 FinTech issues attractive blockchain security worth over 4 million euros with iVE.ONE (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) -



- Auto1 FT increasingly relies on blockchain technology in the future

- Attractive investment with a 5% return for professional investors

- First security token offering of a used vehicle marketplace in Europe



The fintech company Auto1 FT is issuing digital securities with a total value of

up to four million euros in an effort to accelerate digital innovations. This is

the first security token offering (STO) in the German automotive sector. With

this bond, Auto1 FT seeks to offer professional investors an attractive

investment opportunity in this highly scalable mobility sector. As to the

conditions, the fintech promises a short maturity of just one year and an

attractive interest rate of 5.5 per cent, in the case of quarterly interest

payments. With the blockchain-based security token approach, Auto1 FT is also

achieving a very high level of security for payouts alongside low fees and fast

transaction processing. "With the new tokenisation financing, we are taking

another big step that is generating great interest in the market," says Managing

Director Taimur Andre Rashid.







and rapid liquidity. The supplier finances the purchase price of vehicles until

their resale to the end consumer. The entire process is mapped out in digital

form. The technological basis is a web platform that brings a high degree of

automation to the financing processes. Investors benefit from several

risk-reducing measures that are part of Auto1 FT's business model - including

detailed dealer scoring, risk pooling and depositing the vehicles as collateral.



Numerous car dealers in several European countries have already joined the ranks

of Auto1 FT's customers. The innovative start-up is looking to gradually add

further technologies and products to its complete, fully digital and secure

end-to-end process of loan financing. "We're set to become the Würth of the

digital mobility industry. We're hoping to offer our service on a worldwide

basis soon," says Rashid about his goals, adding, "With the security token

offering, we provide investors the opportunity to participate in the upcoming

growth of our fintech." The market potential appears to be enormous. Rashid

expects to achieve sales of 60 to 80 million euros in 2021. The scalability of

the Auto1 FT systems provides a very sound foundation for this.



The issue of the digital bonds will be executed by iVE.ONE. This involves a

market-leading regulated issuance and investment platform carried out by the

Frankfurt-based fintech Agora Innovation. iVE.ONE permits global trading of

digitised securities within the legal framework on the blockchain. Capital Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



