Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software Solutions

24.06.2021
Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software Solutions

24.06.2021 / 11:01
Nemetschek Group Brands Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software Solutions

- Customers will benefit from combined concrete and steel detailing expertise

- Market positioning for BIM solutions in structural workflows is strengthened


Munich, June 24, 2021 - The Nemetschek Group, one of the world's leading software providers for the AEC/O industry, today announced that its brands Allplan and SDS2 will join forces to create a strong and customer-focused product portfolio of BIM solutions for the entire structural workflow. With the merger, Allplan - a global provider of BIM design software solutions headquartered in Germany - is completing its offering with engineering detailing software for steel. Additionally, Allplan will reinforce its leading position as an expert for platform-based BIM solutions for the construction lifecycle. In turn, SDS2 - a leading provider of BIM solutions for the structural steel detailing industry headquartered in the US - is significantly expanding its expertise in concrete construction. Combining their competencies will enable them to become a multi-material provider.

"Merging Allplan and SDS2 unleashes a lot of business potential for the Nemetschek Group," says Viktor Várkonyi, Chief Division Officer of the Planning & Design Division and Member of the Executive Board of the Nemetschek Group. "By closely aligning the concrete and steel detailing expertise that the Allplan and SDS2 solutions have opens significant opportunities to deliver exceptional value to their joint customer base. This strategic move will clearly strengthen our market position in structural workflows - from design to fabrication and construction - and is centered around the Allplan platform and ecosystem."

