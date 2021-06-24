Verizon 5G Immersive Retail Accelerator Program with Digital Catapult Goes Live

LONDON, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business has joined forces with Digital Catapult, the UK’s leading advanced digital technology innovation centre, and leading industry partners to launch the Verizon 5G immersive Retail Accelerator program , designed to develop the next generation of immersive retail experiences.

The first of its kind, the initiative will explore how 5G-enabled solutions can solve real-world challenges for some of the world’s leading brands - Burberry, Diageo and L’Oréal UK & Ireland, all of which see 5G adoption as a strategic opportunity.

The program is now open to start-ups and scale-ups currently working within the retail, immersive or customer experience space which are interested in or are already developing new cutting-edge 5G technology solutions and applications. This may include concepts around the in-store experience, out of store experience, digital product visualization and virtual events such as fashion shows and product showcases.

Successful applicants will have access to Verizon’s 5G capabilities as well as the Yahoo Ryot XR production studio and Verizon 5G Lab, all located in London, in order to generate their proof of concepts. These concepts will be showcased at the end of the program.

“The pandemic has demonstrated the transformational impact technology can have on our ability to adapt to periods of uncertainty,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “The quicker people are able to integrate technology across their organization, the easier their business will adapt to new trends. The Verizon 5G Immersive Retail Accelerator Program embraces the power of 5G, and promises to transform the customer experience through a range of innovative technologies, including immersive experience, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.”

Geraldina Iraheta, Chief Commercial Officer at Digital Catapult, commented: “Now, more than ever, retail organizations are looking at how new technologies can help them captivate customers and find new ways of enhancing the customer experience, as well as supporting their brands for the future. We are excited to work with Verizon to see what innovative ideas this Retail Accelerator delivers, as well as bringing Digital Catapult's deep technical knowledge in 5G and our extensive network in the UK's vibrant start-up community into this novel project.”