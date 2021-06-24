iMedia Leverages ShopHQ to Accelerate Relaunch of Christopher & Banks

MINNEAPOLIS, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (“iMedia”) (Nasdaq: IMBI) announces its milestone progress in leveraging ShopHQ to accelerate the relaunch of the iconic 65-year-old Christopher & Banks brand (“CBK”) in the United States.



CBK (christopherandbanks.com) was founded in 1956 and is a brand that specializes in offering women’s value-priced apparel and accessories that cater to women of all sizes, from petite to missy to plus sizes. Its internally designed, modern and comfortable apparel and accessories provide customers with an exclusive experience. For fiscal 2019, CBK reported approximately $349 million in revenue, with approximately $79 million in digital-only revenue and approximately $269 million in brick-and-mortar retail and other revenue. For fiscal 2020, CBK reported approximately $171 million in revenue in the first nine months.