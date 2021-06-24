iMedia Leverages ShopHQ to Accelerate Relaunch of Christopher & Banks
MINNEAPOLIS, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (“iMedia”) (Nasdaq: IMBI) announces its milestone progress in leveraging ShopHQ to accelerate the relaunch of the iconic
65-year-old Christopher & Banks brand (“CBK”) in the United States.
CBK (christopherandbanks.com) was founded in 1956 and is a brand that specializes in offering women’s value-priced apparel and accessories that cater to women of all sizes, from petite to missy to plus sizes. Its internally designed, modern and comfortable apparel and accessories provide customers with an exclusive experience. For fiscal 2019, CBK reported approximately $349 million in revenue, with approximately $79 million in digital-only revenue and approximately $269 million in brick-and-mortar retail and other revenue. For fiscal 2020, CBK reported approximately $171 million in revenue in the first nine months.
“Less than four months ago iMedia acquired this amazing brand that has over 1.5 million passionate and loyal customers,” said Tim Peterman, iMedia’s CEO. “I’m excited to report that our progress on the integration and relaunch of CBK has been swift and meaningful:
- On April 2nd, ShopHQ successfully transitioned the CBK digital business off its legacy third-party ecommerce platform and off its legacy third-party 3PL
service and onto ShopHQ’s proprietary ecommerce platform fulfilled by its own 600,000+ sq. ft. fulfillment center in Bowling Green, KY.
- On April 14th, CBK’s merchandising team introduced new merchandise to christopherandbanks.com, which were the first new products offered to the 1.5+
million CBK customers since iMedia took-over operations.
- On May 14th, ShopHQ premiered its first CBK television show, entitled Christopher & Banks. Kim Decker, who has worked at CBK for over 40 years, is the
brand’s On-Air Ambassador. CBK’s debut offered over 40 unique and exclusive items and the show performed better than ShopHQ expectations.
- On May 22nd, CBK reopened its retail store located in Coon Rapids, MN, which is being managed by a CBK store manager with seven plus years tenure with
CBK. On May 25th, CBK reopened its Branson, MO retail store, which is being managed by a CBK store manager with eleven plus years tenure with CBK.
- On May 27th, CBK completed its fall 2021 production slate by partnering with both legacy CBK vendors and current ShopHQ vendors to ensure delivery of
fresh, exclusively designed, seasonally appropriate products this fall and holiday season. CBK merchandising, led by Desica Harms who has more than 21 years tenure with the CBK brand, worked
seamlessly with CBK production led by Amelia Hultman, who has 15+ years of production expertise with the CBK brand. I cannot say enough about how important these two leaders’ efforts and expertise
were to CBK accomplishing this critical milestone.
