Original-Research: Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG

Unternehmen: Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG ISIN: DE0008041005

Anlass der Studie: Initiation of Coverage
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 24.06.2021
Kursziel: EUR2,50
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Christian Orquera

First Berlin Equity Research has initiated coverage on Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG (ISIN: DE0008041005). Analyst Christian Orquera placed a BUY rating on the stock, with a price target of EUR 2.50.

Abstract:
Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG (DEWB) is a boutique private equity firm with a more than 100-year history. The company's primary investment focus is innovative Fintech start-ups within the asset and wealth management sector, including companies with business models that are key to digitalising this industry in the German-speaking region. DEWB's Fintech strategy was launched in 2018 combined with the acquisition of the 22.3% anchor stake in Lloyd Funds AG (LFAG). Following restructuring measures implemented in LFAG, this holding has delivered an outstanding operating performance so far, and its growth outlook through 2024 is promising. Backed by EUR18.7m (36% IRR) in proceeds from the non-core MueTec investment sold in 2020/2021, DEWB is now well capitalised to expand its Fintech portfolio. Besides the 2016 investment in factoring specialist aifinyo, we view the two recent investments in the commission-free neobroker Nextmarkets and the marketplace for alternative investments Stableton, as highly attractive. We anticipate DEWB will conduct 2-3 new Fintech investments p.a. going forward. In connection with DEWB's guidance to expand its portfolio's market value to EUR100m by 2024, we expect an annual value gain of financial assets >20% and solid group profitability in the coming years as its holdings gain in critical mass and traction. We believe DEWB is well positioned to benefit from the buoyant Fintech market. We initiate coverage of DEWB with a Buy recommendation and a price target of EUR2.50.


Rating: Buy
Analyst:
