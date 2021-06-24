checkAd

Fractal Appoints Ashwath Bhat as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 11:30  |  19   |   |   

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal, (fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500 companies, today announced the appointment of Ashwath Bhat as Chief Financial Officer. Based out of global headquarters in New York, Ashwath will oversee the company's strategic finance, accounting, business intelligence, treasury and legal functions.

"We are delighted to welcome Ashwath to Fractal," said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group Chief Executive & Vice Chairman of Fractal. "Ashwath has a great track record of driving operational excellence and profitable growth in global & diversified businesses. In Ashwath, we have found a passionate leader with a problem-solving mindset, well aligned with Fractal's core values."

"Fractal is an exciting company that enjoys the trust of world's most admired brands," said Ashwath. "I look forward to working with the team and execute on the company's priorities, accelerate growth and maximize stakeholder value," he added.

Ashwath brings over two decades of global corporate finance and operations experience with reputed organizations such as GE, IBM and Nielsen. Over the last 10 years, he served in a variety of positions within Nielsen, including as the SVP of Finance Operations, CFO for Gracenote and VP of Corporate FP&A.

Ashwath is a Chartered Accountant from India and a graduate of GE's Finance Management Program.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and brings AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired Fortune 500 companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Cuddle.ai to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions, and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data & Samya.ai to drive next generation Enterprise Revenue Growth Management

Fractal has more than 2,300 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, and Australia. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work Institute, featured as a leader in the Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave 2020, Computer Vision Consultancies Wave 2020 & Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave 2019 by Forrester Research, and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2021 Magic Quadrant for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information visit fractal.ai.

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fractal Appoints Ashwath Bhat as Chief Financial Officer NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Fractal, (fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500 companies, today announced the appointment of Ashwath Bhat as Chief Financial Officer. Based …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at ...
CGTN: Chinese astronauts' talk with Earth from space
Water Scarcity in Agriculture is Pushing Farmers towards the Adoption of Micro Irrigation Systems: Future Market Insights
Growing Concern about Baby's Health and Protection is expected to Spur Demand in the Global Baby ...
Polycarbonate Sheets Market to Garner $2.1 Billion, Globally, By 2028 at 5.7% CAGR, Says Allied ...
TechSee Launches First Scalable AR Assistant Platform Powered by Computer Vision AI
Robot End Effector Market worth $4.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Novarica Recognizes Sapiens as a Dominant Provider of Illustration Solutions in their 2021 Market ...
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Complications in COVID-19 leading to Heart Conditions Creates Unknown Opportunities in Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market: TMR
Blue Prism Announces the Winners of its Customer Excellence Awards
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Updates 2021 Financial Guidance to Include Recently Acquired GW ...
Global Digital Content Creation Market Size Is Expected To Exceed $16 Billion By 2025, With A CAGR ...
Univar Solutions Releases Its 2020 Sustainability Report
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
HH Global to acquire Adare International
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Atom Alloys unveils revolutionary fuel storage explosion prevention system to protect lives, ...
Alkermes to Host Webcast With Expert Oncologist Panel to Discuss Data on Nemvaleukin Alfa Presented ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus